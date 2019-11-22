NPCI’s BHIM app that allows for peer-to-peer and merchant transactions via UPI platform has recently got a new update. It brings bug fixes and performance improvements along with design tweaks and new options. The prominent features include gifting and donation options. Here is all you need to know.

BHIM app update detailed

When you open the app, you see Transfer Money, Bill Pay and Explore More options on the home screen. The Bill Pay tab has your recently paid billers such as LPG Gas, DTH, Electricity, Landline and Mobile postpaid among others.

In Explore More, you have three options – Offers, Gift and Donate. Under offers, you will get discount coupons and codes on travel, shopping, online pharmacy, dining, gifting and more. For instance, you can use a coupon code to get flat Rs 1,000 off when you buy furniture on Pepperfry. You can get up to 50 percent off on Oven Story Pizza, up to 20 percent off on Faasos and more.

Then there is gifting option, where you can send money to recipients as a gift for birthday, wedding, Diwali, anniversary and more. And lastly, there is donate option where you can directly pay for relief funds, cancer patient aid association and more.

21 billion digital transactions recorded in FY20

According to recent numbers released by the government, 21 billion digital transactions were carried out till November 13. In 2018-2019, India saw 31 billion digital transactions. And with four months still to go for the financial year to end, the transactions are likely set to increase.

“The levels at which the consumers in the Tier 1 and 2 cities are adopting digital payments are amazing,” PhonePe’s CEO and co-founder, Rahul Chari, said during a panel discussion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (via NewIndianExpress).

“There is a huge migration of people who used bank transfers earlier to send money back home to digital platforms in remote corners of the country,” he added.