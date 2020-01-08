NPCI introduced the BHIM app towards the end of 2016. Post demonetization, the app along with UPI platform, has helped easing cashless payments in India. Now, as the app completes three years, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has updated the app. The new BHIM app update brings refreshing new UI along with enhanced features. The update is rolling out to both Android and iOS platforms. Here is all you need to know.

BHIM app update at a glance

In the earlier version, the first tab had shortcuts for transferring money, followed by offers and more. And at the bottom, you had option to add mandates, profile and other options. With the new design, things have changed, and the app looks more appealing now.

Right on the top, you have the default bank account along with an option to quickly switch between other accounts. Just below the bank account, the app shows your UPI ID, followed by a widget with latest offers, donate option and more.

Next, you have the favorite contacts to whom you frequently transfer money. It is an interesting addition, allowing you to quickly send money to the recipient. Simply select the contact, add amount, select account from which you want to send money, and tap on send. It will ask for authentication code, and quickly transfer the funds.

The profile and transactions buttons are at the bottom, whereas at the center, you have quick shortcuts to quickly send money, scan QR code, approve to pay, utility bill payments and more. The best part here is that the widget to quickly send money or scan code can be moved from left to right, depending on whether you are a left hand or right-hand user.

Besides, the app also redesigned icons in the bill pay section for each biller. If you have and Android or iOS device, head over to the respective app stores to update the BHIM app.