Flipkart user orders laptop, gets detergent soap instead

Online frauds are have become relatively common in India. Now, in another such incident, a Delhi-based man got detergent soap instead of the laptop that he had ordered from Flipkart during its ongoing Big Billion Days sale. The Big Billion Days Sale is running on the platform between September 23 and September 30. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

In the incident that was first spotted by 91Mobiles, a Delhi-based man, Yashaswi Sharma, purchased a laptop for his father during Flipkart’s ongoing sale. However, instead of getting the laptop that he had ordered, the man got detergent soap instead. In a wordy post on LinkedIn, the man claimed that the Flipkart customer care executive denied him refund based on the ‘open-box’ delivery system. Also Read - Flipkart explains iPhone 13 order cancellations are 'due to anomalies'

“No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further,” the Flipkart customer care executive reportedly told Sharma. Also Read - JioMart festive sale offers up to 80 percent off on smartphones and electronics

For the unversed, the ‘open-box’ delivery system requires the customer to share the OTP with the delivery executive only after they open the box before the executive and are satisfied with the product that they have received.

“My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a #flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about open box concept before asking for OTP?,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Later, Sharma shared an update on the post wherein he said that he contacted delivery boy again who said that “he himself wasn’t aware of the open box concept and acknowledged that the package was not inspected in front of him.” Post this, a relative filed a complaint at the local police station with relevant proofs. After filing the complaint, a Flipkart customer service executive contacted him to inform that a refund had been processed.

In another update, Sharma mentioned that he had got a full refund from Flipkart. The e-retailer also said that they had initiated an action against the seller. “We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party,” the company told Sharma.