Big reveal! This is how Apple's upcoming electric Car might look like

Taking a look at the render images of Apple Car, we can see a minimalist design with smooth, unhindered elements extending in every direction.

Apple_electric_car_2

(Image: Vanarama)

Apple has reportedly been working on an electric car for some time now. While not much is known about the design, specifications, launch date and more, new renders showcasing the car have surfaced online. Take note, that the renders are purely speculative and have been shared to showcase how the car could look like. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Concept renders of the alleged Apple Car have been shared online by the car leasing company named Vanarama. These designs have been made in line with all of the patents that Apple has filed for the electric car to date. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launching sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features, and more

(Image: Vanarama)

Vanarama has taken all of the cues and merged them with the company current design language. Seeing the renders, we can say that they have been inspired by the current generation iPhones, MacBooks, and other such Apple products. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Taking a look at the images, we can see a minimalist design with smooth, unhindered elements extending in every direction. Also, the body of the car seems to be crafted out of a single, continuous unit instead of different panels. Only the doors seem to be the outside elements, positioned to open towards the end of the car.

(Image: Vanarama)

The images showcase large wheels, retractable door handles and no door pillars.

While the outer design has been based on the patents, the artist has taken his liberties with the internals. He has gone for a bare-bones but elegant design. The car design features a square steering with rounded corners. We even get to see the pedals, sleek and smart gear on the side. There is also a single display running throughout the dashboard, where we can see the speedometer, car details, maps, music, apps, and Siri.

(Image: Vanarama)

The design shows four rotating seats inside the car, which will come in handy if the car is able to drive itself.

While this is not a look at the official Apple Car, it is a nice concept, which Varena has based on all of the company’s patents to date.

  Published Date: December 13, 2021 5:53 PM IST

