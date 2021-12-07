comscore Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users
News

Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users

News

Mitto is a private firm with partnerships with over 100 telecom operators around the world. It helps tech giants such as Google, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram with OTP-based services is grabbing the limelight, but for all the wrong reasons.

Swiss company Mitto AG that helps tech giants such as Google, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Telegram with OTP-based services is grabbing the limelight, but for all the wrong reasons. As per the latest report, Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Mitto is involved in the spying business and this puts millions of smartphone users’ data at risk. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch renders reveal key design details: Know details

It is a private firm and has partnerships with over 100 telecom operators around the world. Tech giants such as Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and Telegram use SMS-based services for user verification, password retrievals, and security checks. Companies like Mitto makes hosting infrastructure for the global user base easier and affordable. Also Read - How to clear cookies, cache on Android in simple steps

Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp users at risk

As per the latest report by a London-based nonprofit organization, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ), co-founder and chief operating officer of Mitto, Ilja Gorelik, provided services to surveillance companies. These services reportedly involved “selling access to Mitto’s networks to secretly locate people via their mobile phones.” Also Read - WhatsApp launches new program to help organisations build solutions for healthcare issues

The same report also states that, as per the company’s employees and whistleblowers, Mitto’s own networks were used for the surveillance work. It further reveals that the surveillance companies working with Mitto in the spying business were contracted to work with government agencies. However, specific details related to the same have not been revealed as yet.

The report suggests that Mitto used mobile phone networks to locate people and also intercept messages with the help of SS7 protocol. It should be noted that the SS7 infrastructure is used by telecom networks to communicate while calls and text messages are routed from one network to another. In fact, the report reveals an incident wherein an official of the US State Department was targeted with a swirl of signaling using Mitto’s network to locate the device’s location.

Expressing extreme shock and displeasure on the incident, the company said in an official statement “we are shocked by the assertions against Ilja Gorelik and our company.”

“To be clear, Mitto does not, has not, and will not organize and operate a separate business, division, or entity that provides surveillance companies access to telecom infrastructure to secretly locate people via their mobile phones, or other illegal acts. Mitto also does not condone, support, and enable the exploitation of telecom networks with whom the company partners to deliver service to its global customers”, Mitto further states in an official statement.

  Published Date: December 7, 2021 4:30 PM IST

Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users

How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

News

Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users
News
Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users
How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?

How To

How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?
How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

How To

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone
Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

News

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options
Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Mobiles

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

