comscore BIG Update for Google users
  • Home
  • News
  • Big update for Google users! Two-factor authentication to be enabled by default
News

Big update for Google users! Two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

News

Google has officially to auto-enroll 150 million users into its "two-step verification" system by the end of this year. Once the authentication is enabled, users receive a text message at the time of entering the password to open an app. The text message includes a unique one-time code to verify identity and then open the app.

  • Updated: October 6, 2021 5:04 PM IST
Google

Google has officially to auto-enroll 150 million users into its “two-step verification” system by the end of this year. Once the authentication is enabled, users receive a text message at the time of entering the password to open an app. The text message includes a unique one-time code to verify identity and then open the app. Also Read - Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

“By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on,” the company said in a blog post. Also Read - Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

Google says that two-step verification is “one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks.” Also Read - Google ends support for Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser: Know reason

The search engine giant originally introduced its effort to auto-enroll users into the two-factor authentication system back in May.

iOS device owners can use Chrome to autofill saved passwords in their other apps as well, and Google says they will soon be able to use Chrome’s password generation tool for any iOS app.

“We also recognise that today’s 2SV options aren’t suitable for everyone, so we are working on technologies that provide a convenient, secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long-term,” the firm noted.

In addition, Google has also shared the details of its Inactive Account Manager, which aims to better protect digital accounts after people stop using them.

The Inactive Account Manager, available under My Account settings, allow users determine when an account should be considered inactive, whom to notify and what to share when an account is inactive.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 6, 2021 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
Apps
Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

News

Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

News

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

CoinSwitch Kuber valued at $1.9 billion, now second crypto unicorn in India

News

CoinSwitch Kuber valued at $1.9 billion, now second crypto unicorn in India

Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features

News

Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

Facebook's global outage brings millions on new users on Telegram, Signal

Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025

Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

News

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default
Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

Mobiles

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features
Free Fire redeem codes for today: List of active codes to win free diamonds, pets, outfits, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today: List of active codes to win free diamonds, pets, outfits, more
Google ends support for Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser: Know reason

News

Google ends support for Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser: Know reason
Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

Mobiles

Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में किस तरह Top Up करें डायमंड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Twitter से Android और iPhone में कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं वीडियो? जानें तरीका

WhatsApp पर कुछ लोगों से छिपा सकेंगे अपनी प्रोफाइल फोटो, ऐसे काम करेंगा फीचर

Free Fire MAX का नया इवेंट शुरू, इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा Skull Bunker Bundle

Genshin Impact v2.2 प्रीव्यू के साथ आए नए Promo Codes, फ्री मिलेंगे 300 Primogems और दूसरे रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers
How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number

News

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number
AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?

Reviews

AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?
FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India

News

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers
News
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers
Facebook's global outage brings millions on new users on Telegram, Signal

Apps

Facebook's global outage brings millions on new users on Telegram, Signal
Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025

Apps

Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

News

Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales
Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

News

Big update for Google users, two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers