Bihar girl gets a job at Google with Rs 1.10 crore annual package: Check details

As per the latest report, a girl from Patna, Bihar bags a job at Google with an annual package of Rs 1.10 crore. Yadav is said to join the tech company from February 14, 2022.

According to media reports, Yadav persuade matriculation from Notre Dame Academy in 2014 with 10 CGPA. In 2016, she cracked JEE-Mains after clearing 12th standard from the International School, Delhi.

In May 2021, Yadav completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University. As per reports, she is currently working at Microsoft with an annual package of 44 lakh.

Luck has been favoring Yadav as she also received job offers from several other tech platforms such as Adobe, Flipkart, among others.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Yadav said, “Google conducted interviews in 9 rounds at different levels online. The company was satisfied with my answer in each round, following which I got selected”.

She is born to Ramashankar Yadav, who is a bank officer from Patna’s Nehru Nagar, and Shashi Prabha, an assistant director of the planning and development department.

This isn’t the first time that Google or other tech companies have offered such a hefty package to Indians. In 2021, Uber offered Rs 2.05 crore to a student from IIT-BHU.

In other news, Google has hiked salary of four of its top executives including Google CFO Ruth Porat, Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler, and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker. These executives are said to receive base salaries of $1 million (which roughly translates to around Rs 1.1 crore per year) up from $650,000.