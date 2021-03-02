Bill Gates just gave a reason for choosing an Android over iPhone

In a recent interview, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates confirmed that he carries around an Android smartphone. In a discussion with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin on Clubhouse, Gates said he uses an Android phone. He also “plays around with an iPhone just to keep a track of things” but it is an Android device that’s his primary choice. Sadly, Gates did not reveal what Android device he uses. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

One of the primary reasons he mentioned for using an Android device was the flexibility they offer with Microsoft apps. "Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me," Mr. Gates said. "They're more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that's what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there's no purity."

Bill Gates prefers an Android over iPhone

Based on the statement Gates made, it seems obvious for him to have an inclination towards an ecosystem that supports the app made by his own company. Microsoft apps are also available on iPhones but Android devices offer more integration with Windows 10 devices. Phones such as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra come pre-loaded with Microsoft apps. The Note series devices rely on the S Pen to enhance productivity.

In the last few years, Microsoft has figured out ways to better integrate its services with Android. Windows 10 PCs come with an option to display your phone’s notifications with the Connect To PC app. Additionally, one can also control the device as well as arrange for easy file transfers using the drag-n-drop feature.

Microsoft also sells some of the popular Samsung smartphones via its stores. It is likely that Gates might be using a Samsung smartphone, given Samsung’s superior integration with Microsoft apps.

Gates also spoke about the failure of Microsoft’s Windows Phone platform. “The greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is. That is, Android is the standard non-Apple phone platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win,” he said.

The Windows Phone platform lacked the extreme levels of app support that rival Android and iOS offered. Despite aiding superior integration with Windows 10 PCs, Microsoft couldn’t sell enough Windows Phones. Even the adoption of the OS by OEMs like Samsung, HTC, and several other big names couldn’t save the platform from dying.