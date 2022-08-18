comscore Bill Gates partners with South Korea to works towards global health
  • Home
  • News
  • Bill Gates Partners With South Korea To Raise Aid Budgets
News

Bill Gates partners with South Korea to raise aid budgets

News

Bill Gates took note of Seoul's pledge to raise the aid budget as a percentage of the economy to 0.3 percent from the current 0.16 percent.

Bill Gates

American billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday he hopes to see “a more generous” South Korea in its global aid contribution to help address global health challenges and provide the right help to those in need in developing nations. Also Read - Here’s how Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ resume looked like during his Harvard days

Gates, a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said raising the aid budget is another important role South Korea can play as a rich country besides its brisk innovation in vaccine development. Also Read - Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

“I’m very involved in encouraging rich countries to be more generous and to raise their aid budgets,” Gates said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on the last day of his three-day trip to Seoul. Also Read - Microsoft founder Bill Gates question Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, says he could ‘make it worse’

“You can’t do everything. Even in rich countries, there are some trade-offs that you don’t spend infinite amounts to intervene, but in poor countries, those trade-offs are quite brutal … so we should make sure everything goes to those high-impact interventions,” he said.

Gates took note of Seoul’s pledge to raise the aid budget as a percentage of the economy to 0.3 percent from the current 0.16 percent, saying it would be a “fantastic” move that could make South Korea “the 10th biggest donor” in the world.

In June, South Korea set the aid budget for 2023 at 4.5 trillion won ($3.43 billion), up 502 billion won from this year.

Gates suggested South Korea could do its part by participating in the upcoming replenishment of the Global Fund, an international financing agency for anti-epidemic campaigns.

“If Korea could come in at over the three year period $100 to $150 million, that would be a fantastic contribution and a significant increase,” he said.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative (CEPI), a global partnership for vaccine research and development against infectious diseases like COVID-19, is another channel South Korean can consider for the additional donation, Gates said.

When asked if he delivered such proposals to the South Korean government during his earlier meetings with President Yoon Suk-yeol and National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Gates said the “conversation has been ongoing.”

“We do point out that those two groups have actually granted more money into South Korea than the contribution, so South Korea is actually winning the spending on its merit,” Gates said.

“If they choose to give it at those levels, I’ll be the first to thank them for their amazing generosity,” he said.

On the COVID-19 forecast, Gates, who authored latest book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” said the infection numbers continue to be higher than expected and called for efforts by the international community in budget increases for agencies like the World Health Organization to enable them to “fly into crisis situations” with top-notch teams and tools.

“I’m still hopeful that over the next several years that people will decide this is a smart investment to make,” Gates said.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month
WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new 'Undo' feature restore deleted messages

Apps

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new 'Undo' feature restore deleted messages

Why Pixel users are getting Android 12 update instead of Android 13

Mobiles

Why Pixel users are getting Android 12 update instead of Android 13

Realme 9i 5G launch today alongside Realme Buds T100: What to expect

Mobiles

Realme 9i 5G launch today alongside Realme Buds T100: What to expect

Netflix's ad-supported tier will restrict offline streaming: Check details

News

Netflix's ad-supported tier will restrict offline streaming: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bill Gates hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new 'Undo' feature restore deleted messages

Realme 9i 5G launch today alongside Realme Buds T100: What to expect

Netflix's ad-supported tier will restrict offline streaming: Check details

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999