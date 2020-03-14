comscore Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board to focus on philanthropic efforts
News

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board to focus on philanthropic efforts

News

Bill Gates will, however, continue to serve as Technology Advisor to current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other board members.

  • Updated: March 14, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Bill Gates biggest mistake Android Smartphone

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has stepped down from the company’s board of directors. The move is Gates’ decision to allow him to focus and dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities. Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 along with Paul Allen. He will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.

Related Stories


“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it,” Nadella said in a statement late Friday.”Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward,” he added.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

On June 27, 2008, Gates, who is now 64 with a net worth of over $100 billion, transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He then went on to serve as Microsoft’s chairman of the board until February 4, 2014.

“With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company,” said Gates. “Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world,” he added.

With Gates’ departure, the Microsoft board of directors will now consist of 12 members. “As a member of the board, Gates challenged us to think big and think even bigger. He leaves an enduring legacy of curiosity and insight that serves as an inspiration for us all,” said John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent board chair.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last month announced that it would immediately commit up to $100 million for the global response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

What pressing issue has caught Bill Gates’ mind?

In a separate blog post, Bill Gates mentioned that a significant portion of the commitment that the foundation made is focused particularly on developing countries. He believes that the coronavirus pandemic has started to behave a lot like a once-in-a-century pathogen.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India: Charms developers, startups and avoids controversies

Also Read

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India: Charms developers, startups and avoids controversies

Gates has called upon donor governments to help low and middle-income countries prepare for the outbreak. “By helping countries in Africa and South Asia get ready now, we can save lives and also slow the global circulation of the virus,” the Microsoft co-founder emphasized.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2020 1:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 14, 2020 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June
News
Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

Realme Band Review

Review

Realme Band Review

Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44

Gaming

Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44

Most Popular

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

News

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors
Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

News

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June
Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

News

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled
Nokia Android 10 updates delayed

News

Nokia Android 10 updates delayed
Coronavirus: How to skip the caller tune alert message

Telecom

Coronavirus: How to skip the caller tune alert message

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी पर भी कोरोना वायरस का असर, प्लेयर्स के लिए कंपनी ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

शाओमी ने इस सीरीज के बेचें 11 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन, क्या आप भी खरीदना चाहेंगे ये फोन?

Samsung Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M30s का न्यू 4GB RAM और 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट आज से बिक्री के लिए आएगा

इस हफ्ते क्या कुछ नया लॉन्च हुआ और क्या खास रहा, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में जानिए

News

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors
News
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors
Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

News

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr
Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands

News

Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands