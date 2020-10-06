comscore Bing search now finally rebranded to Microsoft Bing
Bing search now finally rebranded to Microsoft Bing

Bing is the Microsoft-owned search engine that competes with Google which is the market leader in the segment.

  Published: October 6, 2020 6:03 PM IST
Bing

Image credit: Bing

Microsoft has finally decided to own the Bing search engine, literally. The platform gets rebrand this week and will be called Microsoft Bing. This change also includes a new logo. And part of the company overall efforts to keep Bing relevant in the market. Nobody knows the actual reason behind this change. But with this change, Microsoft can ensure all products come under its ambit. This change is clearly not an isolated incident. Over the past few months, Microsoft has rebranded its app store, Office 365 service, and more. Also Read - Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Go and updated Surface Pro X; Check price, specifications

So, next time you head over to the search engine, you will notice the new logo with Microsoft attached right next to it. As you can see below, the branding will help people understand that Bing is owned by Microsoft. Also Read - Microsoft buys developers of Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls ahead of Xbox sales

Bing Also Read - Microsoft's Your Phone App gets new features with the latest update

“Starting today, you will see a shift in product to Microsoft Bing, which reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family,” Microsoft highlighted in this post. There’s no doubt that Google is the de-facto search engine in the market. But the company’s data policies raise question marks about its user privacy. And this is where Bing comes in, with the Microsoft promise of keeping ads away from the platform. Making sure the user data is not used for marketing purposes.

Bing from Microsoft launches global coronavirus tracker

Earlier this year,  Microsoft’s Bing team launched a web portal that is tracking COVID-19 infections across the globe. The website provides up-to-date infection statistics for each country and is accessible at bing.com/covid. The site features an interactive map that allows visitors to click to see country-specific information. This includes a number of cases and related articles from various publishers. The data is picked up from sources like World Health Organization (WHO). The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

  Published Date: October 6, 2020 6:03 PM IST

Best Sellers