Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin (BTC) spikes 10 percent, Ethereum (ETH) by 15 percent

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.11 Trillion, a 9.2% change in the last 24 hours

Crypto Market Today

Image: cryptocurrency representations (iStock)

The global cryptocurrency market is finally in the green after a long hiatus of flat-lining. There has been a positive uptick for almost all primary cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. In the last 24 hours Decentralized Mining Exchange has gained the most with a staggering 3,331 percent raise. However, the volume of the coin is still pretty low at just $74,116. Also Read - Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu witness drop

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.11 Trillion, a 9.2% change in the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko. The Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $140 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 40% and Ethereum dominance is at 17.9%. Also Read - Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these fraud schemes

Bitcoin BTC price today

Bitcoin is inching towards the 10 percent mark in terms of spike in the last 24 hours. The spike has almost erased the drop since past week. The world’s biggest crypto has witnessed a jump of 9.6 percent in 24 hours. The price is currently hovering around $23,185.

Ethereum ETH price today

Ethereum has witnessed an even bigger jump of around 15 percent in just last 24 hours. In the 7-day period we are seeing a bump of 7.6 percent. The current price of the second most popular crypto is around $1645.

Cardano ADA price today

Cardano or ADA is also in green and is up by 9.6 percent in the last 24 hours. The current price of the coin is hovering around $0.5088. The cryptocurrency has witnessed a growth of 3.4 percent in the last seven days.

Solana SOL price today

Solana is currently priced at $40 after a spike of 10.8 percent in the past 24 hours. The coin is yet to recover from its 7-day fall and is standing at -5.4 percent.

Dogecoin DOGE price today

Dogecoin has witnessed a significant jump of 6.8 percent in the last 24 hours and is currently hovering around the price of $0.06678.

Shiba Inu SHIB price today

Shiba Inu has gained by 6.8 percent in the last 24 hours. The current price is at $0.00001142.

The sudden surge in crypto market can be attributed to the spike in US stock markets after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points in the country. The crypto ecosystem has mostly been mirroring the stock US stock market (at least for the top cryptos).

  Published Date: July 28, 2022 10:32 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 28, 2022 10:35 AM IST

