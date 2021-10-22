comscore Bitcoin Price Today: Crpyto surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000, know reason
  • Home
  • News
  • Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000: Know reason
News

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000: Know reason

News

Bitcoin reaches an all-time high of nearly $67,000. Here's a look at why the sudden move happened and how it propelled Bitcoin to reach new heights.

Bitcoin

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bitcoin has surpassed its previous all-time high of $64,888.99 and managed to reach a new peak of near $67,000. The previous all-time high was reached back in April. The sudden surge in price has occurred due to the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. Also Read - Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

The Securities and Exchange Commission after eight years of rejecting proposed Bitcoin ETFs finally allowed the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) to start trading. The ETF attracted the second-most volume on its first day of any ETF. Also Read - WazirX received 377 legal requests in Apr-Sept 2021: List of actions taken

Critics are saying that the new ETF holds the Bitcoin futures, which will make it into an imperfect proxy for Bitcoin. Also Read - CoinSwitch Kuber valued at $1.9 billion, now second crypto unicorn in India

The new ETF will encourage traditional advisors and investors to buy Bitcoin for their investment accounts, without having to go to an outside provider.

“This is the beginning of the normalization of digital currency,” said Anthony Denier, the CEO of stock and crypto trading platform Webull. “There’s a lot of excitement in the space, and deservedly so.”

Investors be cautioned

Similar rallies with Bitcoin reaching new heights have seen a huge fall soon after. Bitcoin had grown a lot in market cap in 2017 after the launch of Bitcoin futures, and the market debut of Coinbase Global back in April, but it fell by over 20 percent in a matter of days. Many cautionary investors are claiming that the latest move has started to feel just like those moments.

What is Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency without an administrator looking after it. Users can exchange it with each other on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. All of these transactions are noted in a publically distributed ledger, called a blockchain, which is maintained by people using special computers and as a reward, they are able to get a certain amount of bitcoin, depending on the frequency and transactions. This process is also known as mining, and such people are called miners.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 22, 2021 3:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update
Laptops
Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update
Twitter buys this group chat app for growing its investment and strengthen communities

News

Twitter buys this group chat app for growing its investment and strengthen communities

Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?

News

Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

News

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

op 5 phones under Rs 40,000 in October 2021: Xiaomi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo V21, more

Photo Gallery

op 5 phones under Rs 40,000 in October 2021: Xiaomi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo V21, more

OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo V21, or others: Top 5 phones under Rs 40,000 in October 2021

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, Vivo V21, or others: Top 5 phones under Rs 40,000 in October 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update

Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free

Twitter buys this group chat app for growing its investment and strengthen communities

Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

4 reasons why your electric vehicle is losing its range

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

News

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000
Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Features

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe
WazirX received 377 legal requests in Apr-Sept 2021: List of actions taken

News

WazirX received 377 legal requests in Apr-Sept 2021: List of actions taken
CoinSwitch Kuber valued at $1.9 billion, now second crypto unicorn in India

News

CoinSwitch Kuber valued at $1.9 billion, now second crypto unicorn in India
You Can Buy and Sell Bitcoin Via UPI Wallet on Unocoin: Check Details

News

You Can Buy and Sell Bitcoin Via UPI Wallet on Unocoin: Check Details

हिंदी समाचार

अक्टूबर 2021 के बेस्ट रिडीम कोड की लिस्ट, जिससे मिलेंगे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Aadhaar Card में लगी पुरानी फोटो को ऐसे करें अपडेट, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज की खास जानकारी आई सामने, Xiaomi ने दी डिटेल

फ्री फायर सीजन खत्म होने के बाद किस प्लेयर का कैसा होगा हाल

BGMI में ऐसे पाएं Alan Walker Collab आउटफिट्स, लॉग इन इवेंट में मिलेगा फ्री

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India

Reviews

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more
Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale

News

Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale

News

Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update
Laptops
Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update
Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free
Twitter buys this group chat app for growing its investment and strengthen communities

News

Twitter buys this group chat app for growing its investment and strengthen communities
Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?

News

Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?
Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

News

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers