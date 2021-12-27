comscore Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu recorded more than 188 million views in the past 12 months. Bitcoin was the second most viewed crypto, recording 145 million views in 2021.

Shiba Inu Twitter

(Image: Twitter)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the best performing cryptocurrency assets in 2021, giving returns of around 121,000,000 percent. While it gave such unforeseen results, it also became the most viewed crypto in 2021 according to cryptocurrency price-tracking website CoinMarketCap. Also Read - Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu recorded more than 188 million views in the past 12 months. Bitcoin was the second most viewed crypto, recording 145 million views in 2021. Notably, 2021 was one of the biggest years for Shiba Inu, considering that this year it secured the spot as the 13th largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of over $20 billion. Also Read - Bizarre! Ex Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar

After Shiba Inu and Bitcoin, Dogecoin secured the third position with 107 million views. Cardano and Ethereum followed with 86 million views and 81 million views, respectively. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Here’s why

Notably, Shiba Inu has been built on the Ethereum network.

In a separate report by ICO Analytics released back in October, it was revealed that Shiba Inu was the most discussed crypto in October. It stated that the crypto received a 22 percent share of all crypto assets discussions on Twitter, which is comparatively much larger compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which received only 7.2 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.

Safemoon, Solana, Cardano, and Binance were also some of the most discussed cryptocurrency assets. However, none of them even came close to the popularity of Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu supporters are currently surging, and amplifying their voices on platforms like Twitter with hashtags #SHIBARMY #ShibaSwap #shibainu #shibainucoin, and #SHIB.

Separately, Shiba Inu Games, a separate entity within the Shiba Inu ecosystem recently announced its partnership with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest video game developer. Under the partnership, the company will develop a new game based on the “Shiboshi” non-fungible token collection over the next eight months. The game is expected to be rolled out in early 2023.

While all of this might seem like a good sign to invest in the meme coin, almost 70.52 percent of Shiba Inu’s circulation is controlled by eight whale accounts. With one of them holding around 41.03 percent of the supply.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 5:49 PM IST

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
