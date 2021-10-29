comscore Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

A user named Noorul Ameen recently ordered an iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. He made the payment through his through his Amazon Pay card. But when he received the delivery, the package contains a dish-washing bar of Vim, a piece of the soap, and a Rs 5 coin.

amazon great indian festival sale

twitter: Mathrubhumi

Amazon Great India sale comes with great discount offers on mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, and many more products. There are several discounts on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi 10 Prime, OnePlus 9R, iPhone 11 and more

There are frequent fraud complaints in online shopping through e-commerce portals, including finding bricks, soap, or any other item inside the box of a smartphone or other device. Recently, a user has expressed displeasure as he had ordered an iPhone 12 during the Amazon sale but received a soap in the package. Also Read - Best air purifiers under Rs 10,000 from Mi, Godrej, Honeywell, Philips, more: Check the list

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale fraud case

A user named Noorul Ameen recently ordered an iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. He made the payment through his Amazon Pay card. But when he received the delivery, the package contained a dish-washing bar of Vim and a Rs 5 coin. Noorul Ameen has shared all the information about this incident with Mathrubhumi. Also Read - Looking to buy a water heater under Rs 20,000? Best deals from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, more on Amazon

Additionally, he opened the box in front of the Amazon delivery partner and shot a video.

Talking to Mathrubhumi.com, Noorul Ameen said he ordered the Apple iPhone 12 from Amazon on October 12. On October 15, he received a package with a Vim bar and Rs 5 coin instead of an iPhone.

He further mentioned that he had already suspected something was fishy with the package. He said that all the packages coming from Hyderabad to Kochi are usually delivered in just 2 days. But after his package left Hyderabad, it stayed for a day in Salem, due to which the delivery took 3 days. This led to suspicion, and he opened the box in front of the Amazon delivery partner and recorded the video.

The man immediately filed a complaint with Amazon’s customer service and the police as well. Police investigation revealed that Ameen’s iPhone was being used in Jharkhand since September 25, 15 days before Amin ordered the phone.

Police told New Indian Express that they contacted Amazon officials and a Telangana seller. Seller informed that the item is out of stock and the amount will be refunded to the customer. Ameen told Mathrubhumi that his money was back in his Amazon Pay Card. Kerala Police also informed through a Facebook post that the seller had returned the customer’s money and the investigation is still on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 9:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 29, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M52 available at Rs 5,000 discount: Here s how to avail, check price, discounts
How To
Samsung Galaxy M52 available at Rs 5,000 discount: Here s how to avail, check price, discounts
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Using an old iPhone? WhatsApp will stop working for you from next week

Mobiles

Using an old iPhone? WhatsApp will stop working for you from next week

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Up to 36 percent off on student laptops

Laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Up to 36 percent off on student laptops
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price
iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Deals

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

Mobiles

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

हिंदी समाचार

Honor X30 Max और Honor X30i फोन बड़े डिस्प्ले के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्या WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook ऐप का भी नाम बदल जाएगा, जानें डिटेल

Facebook ने बदला अपना नाम, अब Meta होगा नई पहचान

PUBG 14.2 अपडेट हुआ रोल आउट, गेम में आया Taego मैप और DBNO फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए वायरलेस इयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच, दोनों हैं बजट डिवाइस

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

News

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?
Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers