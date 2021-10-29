Amazon Great India sale comes with great discount offers on mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, and many more products. There are several discounts on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi 10 Prime, OnePlus 9R, iPhone 11 and more

There are frequent fraud complaints in online shopping through e-commerce portals, including finding bricks, soap, or any other item inside the box of a smartphone or other device. Recently, a user has expressed displeasure as he had ordered an iPhone 12 during the Amazon sale but received a soap in the package.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale fraud case

A user named Noorul Ameen recently ordered an iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. He made the payment through his Amazon Pay card. But when he received the delivery, the package contained a dish-washing bar of Vim and a Rs 5 coin. Noorul Ameen has shared all the information about this incident with Mathrubhumi.

Additionally, he opened the box in front of the Amazon delivery partner and shot a video.

Talking to Mathrubhumi.com, Noorul Ameen said he ordered the Apple iPhone 12 from Amazon on October 12. On October 15, he received a package with a Vim bar and Rs 5 coin instead of an iPhone.

He further mentioned that he had already suspected something was fishy with the package. He said that all the packages coming from Hyderabad to Kochi are usually delivered in just 2 days. But after his package left Hyderabad, it stayed for a day in Salem, due to which the delivery took 3 days. This led to suspicion, and he opened the box in front of the Amazon delivery partner and recorded the video.

The man immediately filed a complaint with Amazon’s customer service and the police as well. Police investigation revealed that Ameen’s iPhone was being used in Jharkhand since September 25, 15 days before Amin ordered the phone.

Police told New Indian Express that they contacted Amazon officials and a Telangana seller. Seller informed that the item is out of stock and the amount will be refunded to the customer. Ameen told Mathrubhumi that his money was back in his Amazon Pay Card. Kerala Police also informed through a Facebook post that the seller had returned the customer’s money and the investigation is still on.