Bizarre! Flipkart customer orders iPhone 12 worth Rs 53,000 but gets a Nirma soap instead

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has started on October 3 with several discounts and offers on many items ranging from smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs. The iPhone 12 is also getting a bumper discount which results in heavy orders on the shopping website. There are frequent complaints of fraud in online shopping through e-commerce portals, including finding bricks, soap, or any other item inside the box of a smartphone or other device. Recently, a user has expressed displeasure as he had ordered an iPhone 12 during the sale but received a soap in the package.

A user named Simranpal Singh recently ordered an iPhone 12 worth Rs 53,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. But when he received the delivery, there were two packets of Nirma soap inside the box. Simranpal Singh has shared all the information about this incident in his blog GoAndroid. Additionally, he has also posted a video made during delivery on his YouTube channel.

When he received the soap upon opening the box, he first refused the OTP request confirming the delivery. It results in informing the company that the order is pending to be delivered. The incident took place on October 4. "Considering the last year's fraud cases with smartphone deliveries, I asked the Wishmaster for the Flipkart Open Box Delivery*. The same helped me to s through the troubled waters as the delivery was marked as "failed" upon opening the box. In turn, I didn't provide the OTP, which is used to mark the item as "delivered", says Singh.

The video shows that as soon as the upper packaging was opened, it had two soaps instead of an iPhone 12. Singh then marked the delivery as ”failed” and called Flipkart support, who claimed that the item is still showing as ”out for delivery” and cancellation can be made only if its status is delivered. Flipkart then promised to call back, and their delivery boy left with failed delivery.

Due to the option of open box delivery, Flipkart accepted its mistake and canceled the order, and initiated the refund and the refund money credited in the user’s account.