Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Earlier this month Black Shark launched Rookie Kit accessories, including Gamepad 2.0 Holder and the Gamepad (Left Side). Now, the Xiaomi-backed company has launched a new 10,000 power bank in China. It is priced at RMB 119 (approximately Rs 1,188). It features two USB A, and a single USB Type C ports. The power bank offers support for 18W fast charging.

The USB Type-C port is reverse compatible. The power bank can top up the Black Shark 2 Pro device by up to 43 percent in 30 minutes, Gizchina reports. Notably, a regular 10W charger would reportedly top up the handset by up to 23 percent in 30 minutes. Moreover, there is also a LED on top of the Black Shark power bank.

Interestingly, the company has also added a switch using which users can slow down the charging speeds when powering up GamePad, headphones, and other accessories. The 10,000mAh power bank from the company also offers support for some security features in-built with cases of excessive heating, short circuit or overcurrent. Besides, the Chinese company also recently launched a gamepad with the budget Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone.

Besides, earlier this month, Xiaomi unveiled a 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India. It carries a price label of Rs 1,499 in the country. The power bank supports 18W fast charging, similar to Black Shark’s 10,000mAh power bank. It offers high-density lithium polymer battery with dual USB ports. Xiaomi has listed the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i on its website Mi.com. The brand is offering it only in the Black color option.

The new Mi Power Bank 2i is made of PC + ABC material and offers a comfortable grip, notes Xiaomi. The battery pack comes in Black sandstone finish and measures at 150.6×72.3×26.3mm. It’s charging time is listed to be at 6.7 hours and 10 hours with 18W and 10W chargers. Similar to standard Mi Power Bank 2i, the new one is also compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging.