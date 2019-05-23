comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold via Flipkart
News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold via Flipkart

News

Flipkart is all set to start its Edge program where the e-commerce company will be offering the flagship smartphones from premium brands. And Black Shark is mentioned in the list which means Black Shark 2 would be coming on Flipkart.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 1:14 PM IST
black-shark-2-india-launch-invite

The newest gaming smartphone that was launched in China was the Black Shark 2, which is all set to hit the Indian shores on May 27. Black Shark sent out media invites for a launch event that will be held in Delhi, where it will be launching the Black Shark 2. And now a teaser from Flipkart has revealed that the Black Shark 2 will be sold in India via Flipkart.

Flipkart is all set to start its Flipkart Edge program where the e-commerce company will be offering the flagship smartphones from premium brands. And it is in the teaser for this new feature that Flipkart announced some of the logos and the names of the smartphone companies that it is partnering with. And it is in this list that Black Shark is listed which is an indication that the next smartphone will be featured on Flipkart along with Samsung, Oppo, Asus, Google, Honor, Nubia, Meizu, and Lenovo.

The Black Shark 2 was revealed in China earlier this year, it was first reported that China-based Black Shark would soon be making its debut in the fastest growing smartphone market in the world. Black Shark was initially a Xiaomi-funded company, before going independent. Its first product for the country will be the latest Black Shark 2. If reports are to be believed, the company could also be bringing peripherals like Gamepad 2.0 controller.

Huawei offers discounts and deals on its smartphones as part of Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Also Read

Huawei offers discounts and deals on its smartphones as part of Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 is the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with TrueView Display technology, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 430 nits brightness. The display also boasts 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming.

The Black Shark 2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It also boasts Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing, and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology. Also available is up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. The gaming smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology that will come with a 27W charging option.

Despite being a gaming smartphone, it is no slouch when it comes to photography. At the back is a dual-camera setup that consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens, and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and an AI camera options and will support 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera with 5lens technology.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Black Shark 2 expected prices in India

The Black Shark 2 was launched in China in multiple variants, but it remains to be seen how many come to India. Prices start at RMB 3,200 (approximately Rs 33,000) for the variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. They go up to RMB 4,200 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the variant with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
News
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 launched

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 launched

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

News

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Deals

Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Most Popular

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 launched

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers
Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online

News

Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad को 3,699 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Redmi K20 ऑफिशियल फोटो

Nokia 5.1 Plus और Nokia 6.1 Plus पर यहां मिल रहा है 19 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Oppo K3 की मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत, आज होगा लॉन्च

Election Result 2019: अपने स्मार्टफोन पर Youtube, Zee5, Hotstar, Jio Tv, Sony Liv और Voot पर देखें लाइव

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
News
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 launched

News

Oppo K3 with Snapdragon 710 launched
Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

News

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers