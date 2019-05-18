comscore
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch scheduled for May 27: Expected price, features, specifications

Black Shark 2 will be the latest gaming smartphone to launch in India. The Chinese company has sent out media invites for a launch event on May 27. Here's a look at the expected price, features, and specifications.

  Published: May 18, 2019 2:10 PM IST
China-based Black Shark launched its second gaming smartphone back in March, called the Black Shark 2. Now, the company is planning on bringing the smartphone to India. Black Shark has sent out media invites for a launch event in India on May 27, where it will be launching the Black Shark 2.

Earlier this year, it was first reported that China-based Black Shark would soon be making its debut in the fastest growing smartphone market in the world. Black Shark was initially a Xiaomi-funded company, before going independent. Its first product for the country will be the latest Black Shark 2. If reports are to be believed, the company could also be bringing peripherals like Gamepad 2.0 controller.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

As mentioned, the Black Shark 2 is the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with TrueView Display technology, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 430 nits brightness. The display also boasts 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming.

Under the hood is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It also boasts Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing, and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology. Also available is up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. The gaming smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology that will come with a 27W charging option.

Despite being a gaming smartphone, it is no slouch when it comes to photography. At the back is a dual-camera setup that consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor with f/1.75 lens, and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and an AI camera options and will support 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera with 5lens technology.

Black Shark 2 expected prices in India

The Black Shark 2 was launched in China in multiple variants, but it remains to be seen how many come to India. Prices start at RMB 3,200 (approximately Rs 33,000) for the variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. They go up to RMB 4,200 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the variant with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

