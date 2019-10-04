Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

Black Shark has rolled out a new update for its the latest gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 in India. The staged rollout has begun and the update will be pushed Over-the-Air (OTA) in batches over the next couple of days. The update carries latest software version number SKYW1909192OS01MP4 or SKYW1909192OS00MP4.

The latest Black Shark 2 OTA update weighs 646MB in size. It brings usual bug fixes and some improved features. The changelog mentions Google’s Digital Wellbeing along with August 2019 security patch. Other enhancements include GameDock 4.0 update with new feature, Shark Time. Also, the Dark mode and camera performance has been optimized.

So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Along with the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, the handset also offers the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. The gaming device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech. The Indian variants of the device will ship with 18W charging option, instead of 27W charging.

In the photography department, the Black Shark 2 comes with a dual camera system at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone’s camera app also supports HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode, an AI camera options. One can even shoot 4K videos at 30FPS. On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The device also has dual-nano SIM support, and Bluetooth 5.0 for quick wireless interaction.

