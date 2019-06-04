Black Shark 2 goes on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, availability, offers, features

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will go on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM via Flipkart. The device made its debut in India last week. The handset is built around Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, and offers a lot of gaming-centric features and more. Interested customers can buy the Black Shark 2 device either in Shadow Black or Frozen Silver color options.

Black Shark 2 price in India, offers

As for the pricing, the Black Shark 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also a top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 49,999. As for the launch offers, Flipkart is giving no-cost EMI option as well as 10 percent if the purchase is made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The Black Shark 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Along with the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, the handset also offers the latest Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. The gaming device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech. The Indian variants of the device will ship with 18W charging option, instead of 27W charging.

In the photography department, the Black Shark 2 comes with a dual camera system at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone’s camera app also supports HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode, an AI camera options. One can even shoot 4K videos at 30FPS. On the front, the Black Shark 2 packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The device also has dual-nano SIM support, and Bluetooth 5.0 for quick wireless interaction.