comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today
News

Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today

News

The Black Shark 2 looks more like an all-rounder phone than its predecessor.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 9:41 AM IST
xiaomi black shark 2 official teaser

There are more than a couple of new smartphone launches scheduled for today in China. Amongst those, the Black Shark 2 is perhaps the most anticipated and undoubtedly high-end device set to succeed the company’s first ever gaming phone. There has been very limited official info with regards to the handset, however, official renders of the phone were shared on Weibo over the weekend giving us our very first look at the upcoming Xiaomi gaming smartphone.

Now, looking at the renders, it’s clear that the Black Shark 2 is very similar to the Meizu 16th in China, albeit a bit thicker with bezels on the top and bottom. Thankfully, we at least do not have to face the notch. The official images also show us the new detachable gamepad which looks redesigned as compared to the previous version. The thin bezel design is finished off with what looks like stainless steel edges making the phone look premium and elegant. The rear design still remains in the dark though despite the renders.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

As for specifications, the Black Shark 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, becoming one of the few smartphones to feature the Qualcomm chip this year. The handset is also confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera, as per latest samples released by the official channel. This is quite interesting as the Black Shark 2 will not only be a performance beast, it will be a good photography shooter as well courtesy of the high-res camera.

Black Shark 2 official teaser video confirms design ahead of March 18 Launch

Also Read

Black Shark 2 official teaser video confirms design ahead of March 18 Launch

Black Shark has also teased a new Liquid Cooling 3.0 tech details of which will only be unveiled at the launch event later today. The company has also devised a custom esports battery that optimizes the discharge time by 60 percent. Furthermore, Xiaomi could top the battery with a 27W fast charging system making the smartphone a truly powerful gaming device. Stay tuned as we will be bringing you the latest official info regarding the Black Shark 2 after it launches today.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images
News
OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images
Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

News

Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels

News

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

News

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Gaming

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today

OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images

Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels

Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today

News

Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

News

Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरबड्स BH-705 पर यहां मिल रहा है बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi चीन में आज लॉन्च करेगी Redmi 7, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

अमेजन ऐप पर 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 500 रुपये

न्यूजीलैंड की मस्जिदों में हुई गोलीबारी के 15 लाख वीडियो 24 घंटे के अंदर डिलीट कर चुका है फेसबुक

मोबाइल में एंटीवायरस ऐप्स डाउनलोड करने से पहले इस खबर को जरूर पढ़ लें

News

Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today
News
Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today
OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images

News

OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images
Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

News

Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels

News

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels
Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology

News

Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology