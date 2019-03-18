Black Shark 2 official renders arrive ahead of launch today

There are more than a couple of new smartphone launches scheduled for today in China. Amongst those, the Black Shark 2 is perhaps the most anticipated and undoubtedly high-end device set to succeed the company’s first ever gaming phone. There has been very limited official info with regards to the handset, however, official renders of the phone were shared on Weibo over the weekend giving us our very first look at the upcoming Xiaomi gaming smartphone.

Now, looking at the renders, it’s clear that the Black Shark 2 is very similar to the Meizu 16th in China, albeit a bit thicker with bezels on the top and bottom. Thankfully, we at least do not have to face the notch. The official images also show us the new detachable gamepad which looks redesigned as compared to the previous version. The thin bezel design is finished off with what looks like stainless steel edges making the phone look premium and elegant. The rear design still remains in the dark though despite the renders.

As for specifications, the Black Shark 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, becoming one of the few smartphones to feature the Qualcomm chip this year. The handset is also confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera, as per latest samples released by the official channel. This is quite interesting as the Black Shark 2 will not only be a performance beast, it will be a good photography shooter as well courtesy of the high-res camera.

Black Shark has also teased a new Liquid Cooling 3.0 tech details of which will only be unveiled at the launch event later today. The company has also devised a custom esports battery that optimizes the discharge time by 60 percent. Furthermore, Xiaomi could top the battery with a 27W fast charging system making the smartphone a truly powerful gaming device. Stay tuned as we will be bringing you the latest official info regarding the Black Shark 2 after it launches today.