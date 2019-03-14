comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Black Shark 2 official teaser video confirms design ahead of March 18 Launch
News

Black Shark 2 official teaser video confirms design ahead of March 18 Launch

News

The new liquid cooling tech on the upcoming Xiaomi Black Shark 2 should offer a relatively cooler performance when playing graphics intense games.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 11:42 AM IST
Black Shark 2nd gen

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has made it official that it will be announcing its second generation gaming phone – Black Shark 2 – on March 18 at a launch event in Beijing, China. Now, Black Shark CEO Peter Wu has posted a video on its Weibo account which showcases the device design, hands-on gameplay, and hinting at the use of Qualcomm’s flagship mobile platform. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be among the first set of devices to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Black Shark has also confirmed that the new smartphone will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. The new cooling technology is expected to keep the thermal levels down, especially when playing graphics intense games. The device would also be E-Sports ready for tournaments gameplays, and offer 60 percent improved performance over its predecessor, GSMArena reports.

The upcoming Black Shark 2 was recently spotted in multiple benchmarking platforms, which confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, and 12GB of RAM. The device, with model number SKW-A0, is likely to come with 27W fast-charging support, just like the Mi 9. As per Geekbench, the Black Shark 2 with 12GB of RAM achieved a score of 3,516 in the single-core test, and 11,413 in multi-core test. While the 8GB RAM variant of Black Shark 2 scored 3,494 in the single-core test, and 11,149 in multi-core test. In terms of software, the listing confirms the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

As per the AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 2 will be arriving in two variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The other specs of the phone are still under the wraps. The smartphone has recorded an average benchmarking score of 359,973.

Being a gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2 will include Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. The company has already revealed that it will soon be entering the Indian smartphone market. It remains to be seen if it will launch the Black Shark 2.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
News
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20
Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

हिंदी समाचार

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
News
Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

News

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April