Black Shark 2 official teaser video confirms design ahead of March 18 Launch

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has made it official that it will be announcing its second generation gaming phone – Black Shark 2 – on March 18 at a launch event in Beijing, China. Now, Black Shark CEO Peter Wu has posted a video on its Weibo account which showcases the device design, hands-on gameplay, and hinting at the use of Qualcomm’s flagship mobile platform. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be among the first set of devices to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Black Shark has also confirmed that the new smartphone will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. The new cooling technology is expected to keep the thermal levels down, especially when playing graphics intense games. The device would also be E-Sports ready for tournaments gameplays, and offer 60 percent improved performance over its predecessor, GSMArena reports.

The upcoming Black Shark 2 was recently spotted in multiple benchmarking platforms, which confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, and 12GB of RAM. The device, with model number SKW-A0, is likely to come with 27W fast-charging support, just like the Mi 9. As per Geekbench, the Black Shark 2 with 12GB of RAM achieved a score of 3,516 in the single-core test, and 11,413 in multi-core test. While the 8GB RAM variant of Black Shark 2 scored 3,494 in the single-core test, and 11,149 in multi-core test. In terms of software, the listing confirms the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

As per the AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 2 will be arriving in two variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The other specs of the phone are still under the wraps. The smartphone has recorded an average benchmarking score of 359,973.

Being a gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2 will include Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. The company has already revealed that it will soon be entering the Indian smartphone market. It remains to be seen if it will launch the Black Shark 2.