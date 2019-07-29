comscore Black Shark 2 Pro confirmed to offer Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and more
Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone confirmed to offer Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone is all set to launch in China on July 30. Here's everything you need to know about Black Shark's upcoming phone.

  Published: July 29, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Black Shark 4

(Representational image)

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is all set to launch its latest gaming phone in China on July 30. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the company has confirmed that the Black Shark 2 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Black Shark revealed this information through a video posted on Weibo.

The 7nm Snapdragon 855 Plus is the latest chipset from Qualcomm, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chip maker claims the new processor improves graphic performance by 15 percent. The new SoC also features an upgraded Adreno 640 GPU.  The octa-core processor features custom Kryo 485 cores clocked at 2.96GHz.

The Black Shark 2 Pro will be a sequel to the Black Shark 2 gaming phone, which was launched in India just recently. Furthermore, the video also gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Black Shark phone. The short teaser revealed what could be the front design of the smartphone. The device is also said to offer support for features like DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Cooling 3.0+.

Earlier this week, the handset was spotted on AnTuTu listing, which hinted that the Black Shark 2 Pro will launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. As mentioned above, the Black Shark 2 Pro will launch in China on July 30. The smartphone will take on the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 2, which also packs a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Black Shark 2 specifications

To recall, the Black Shark 2 gaming phone was launched in China in March this year. This device is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The same smartphone was launched in India in May this year. The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and TrueView Display tech. It offers support for 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The device supports eye protection mode and image-enhancement mode. The handset comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 tech support.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Asus ROG Phone 2
Price Rs 39,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 10-megapixel 24MP
Battery 4,000mAh 6,000mAh

  Published Date: July 29, 2019 12:40 PM IST

