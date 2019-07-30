Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has launched its latest gaming phone in China. The newly launched Black Shark 2 Pro offers a next-gen Liquid Cooling system, a TrueView display with high refresh rate, massive RAM and more. There are multiple optional gaming accessories as well. It is the world’s second phone after ASUS ROG Phone 2 to offer Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC – Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro price

The Black Shark 2 Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900). This is the price for the base 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. There is also a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Customers can purchase this for RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 34,900). The latest gaming phone will go on sale in China starting from August 2. Additionally, the Chinese company has also unveiled new gaming headsets, which includes an in-ear type and over-the-ear headphones. The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone is expected to launch in India soon.

Black Shark 2 features, specifications

The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Black Shark’s latest phone also offers support for DC Dimming and 240Hz screen. It is powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which offers a maximum clock speed of 2.96GHz. This is slightly higher than the 2.84GHz of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The company says that the device has scored 500,610 on AnTuTu, which is the highest in the world. The smartphone comes with a 12GB RAM option. Black Shark is offering the Black Shark 2 Pro in two storage variants, including 128GB and 256GB. On the software front, the device will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also a game mode, which is called Black Space Dock 4.0.

The newly launched Black Shark 2 Pro packs two cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. On the connectivity front, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The gaming device is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 tech.