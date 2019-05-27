Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Off late, a lot of smartphone makers are focusing on gaming-centric smartphones, or at least adding software features to make gaming experience better. Xiaomi-funded Black Shark has launched its new Black Shark 2 smartphone in India today. At its price point, the smartphone will compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro which comes with a 90Hz fluid display, and top of the line hardware and more. But if you’re confused between the two smartphones, here’s how you can choose the right one.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, availability

The Black Shark 2 is offered in two variants – 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999, and 256GB model priced at Rs 49,999. It will be available starting June 4 via Flipkart. The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 48,999 for the base model. The higher model with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 52,999, whereas the top end model is priced at Rs 57,999.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Key specifications

Both the Black Shark 2 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Black Shark 2 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-end model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. While the Black Shark 2 comes with Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid cooling tech to keep thermal levels at low, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with 10-layer Liquid Cooling system.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Display

Talking about the display, the Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a big 6.67-inch QHD+ panel and 90Hz screen refresh rate. There is no notch or punch-hole in the display, which helps in offering a full screen gaming experience. The screen refresh rate plays a crucial role, especially when you are playing graphics intense games. Sure, not a lot of popular games like PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends support 90Hz refresh rate, but having the feature on your phone does make it future proof.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

While the Black Shark 2 comes with dual cameras at the back, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup. The primary sensor on both smartphones is of 48-megapixel resolution. The secondary sensor on the Black Shark 2 is of 13-megapixel resolution, and it is a telephoto lens enabling 2X optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, features an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with telephoto lens for 3X optical zoom, and a third 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Black Shark 2 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: OS

Specifications aside, the OS and gaming optimizations are important things that matter when we talk about gaming smartphone. Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom skins on top. Xiaomi has added Gamer Studio which lets you tweak performance aspects of the smartphone such as increase tough sensitivity of the display, enable Game HDR display, and more. OnePlus, on the other hand, had added FNATIC mode which gets rid of call, messages and other distractions, while offering you a seamless gaming experience.

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging tech. The Black Shark 2 also comes with the same battery capacity and 27W fast charging support. However, the in-box charger is the one with 18W fast charger.

So which smartphone should you buy?

Well, that’s a tough decision. Let’s start with price. The Black Shark 2 is cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro, and under Rs 50,000 you can easily get the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. In case of OnePlus 7 Pro, you’ll end up spending Rs 8,000 more. Sure the Black Shark 2 is a gaming smartphone, but beyond some software enhancements, and cheaper pricing, it doesn’t have much going in its favor. Black Shark didn’t even launch the gaming accessories, which could have given it some advantage.

OnePlus, on the other hand, is offering a complete package. You get a bigger and better display with high screen resolution and better screen refresh rate. The OnePlus smartphone also offers faster charging out of the box, triple rear cameras and it has been consistent when it comes to timely software updates.

So, if you’re looking for an overall smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro makes for a better option. However, if you are on a limited budget and want a phone that comes with powerful hardware, the Black Shark 2 could be an option to consider.