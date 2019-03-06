Black Shark 2 with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 gets listed on Geekbench

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Black Shark 2 smartphone very soon. The gaming sub-brand ‘Black Shark‘ from Xiaomi recently confirmed about the new liquid cooling technology for the upcoming gaming-centric smartphone, which will be named the Liquid Cool 3.0. Xiaomi on Weibo posted first promo image confirming the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

It appears the launch is not that far. The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone has now made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking database for the second time. Previously, it was listed as ‘Blackshark Skywalker’ with Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but now another listing model ‘Black Shark AAA’ on Geekbench notes 12GB of RAM.

As per listing, the anticipated Black Shark 2 achieved a score of 3,516 in single-core test, and 11,413 in multi-core test. Last time around, the 8GB RAM variant of Black Shark 2 had scored 3,494 in single-core test, and 11,149 in multi-core test. In terms of software, the listing confirms latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Being a gaming smartphone, Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. There is no word on the exact launch date, but considering that the company has officially started teasing the smartphone, the launch could be just around the corner. The company has already revealed that it will soon be entering the Indian smartphone market. It remains to be seen if it will launch the Black Shark first, or directly launch the Black Shark 2.