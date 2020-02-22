comscore Black Shark 3 5G to feature 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging
  • Home
  • News
  • Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging
News

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

News

The Black Shark 3 5G device will arrive with better battery capacity and charging rates, as per the company's latest poll.

  • Updated: February 22, 2020 4:22 PM IST
Black Shark 3

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is soon expected to launch a new gaming phone. It is likely to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and a big display with a high refresh rate. The Black Shark 3 5G device will arrive with better battery capacity and charging rates, as per the company’s latest poll. The brand manager has posted a poll on Weibo. He is asking users which combination with charging rates, battery capacity and discharging rates is the best for gaming devices.

Related Stories


The manager has given four combinations, of which 65W + 5000mAh is the correct one. The post hints that the Black Shark 3 will support 65W fast charge. The Black Shark 3 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery that will go 0-100 percent in 38 minutes. GSMArena reports that all the other three combos are of existing phones. The Huawei Mate X comes with a 55W fast charge and 4,500mAh power cell, whereas the Oppo Reno Ace has 4,000mAh battery + 65W charge.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The iQOO 3 will reportedly launch with 55W + 4,440mAh battery. As for other specifications and features, the Black Shark 3 5G will likely pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with the X55 5G modem. It is expected to have an LPDDR5 flash chip alongside UFS 3.0. It is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. As the name implies, Black Shark 3 5G will be the successor to the Black Shark 2.

At the moment, there is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3 5G. But it will undoubtedly come with specs that are an upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with a taller aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also likely to be support for 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Price 39999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2020 4:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2020 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update
News
Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update
Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

News

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update

Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha coming to select Mi Home stores in India

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha coming to select Mi Home stores in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Oppo A31 India launch expected next week: Check features, sale offers

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update

Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

News

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging
Best Phone Under 40000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000
Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG Mobile Games

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG Mobile Games
PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve gaming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve gaming

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में 25 फरवरी को HD Audio और Dual Dynamic Drivers के साथ पेश करेगी नए हेडफोन

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया 2,121 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Havells ने लॉन्च किया Carnesia-I स्मार्ट फैन, अपनी आवाज से कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

PUBG अपडेट 6.2 TDM, ग्रेनेड चेंजेज, Karakin लूट बैलेंट के साथ लाइव

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच शुरू, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Oppo A31 India launch expected next week: Check features, sale offers
News
Oppo A31 India launch expected next week: Check features, sale offers
Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update
Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

News

Black Shark 3 5G to launch with 5,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging
Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update
Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out