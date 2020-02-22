Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is soon expected to launch a new gaming phone. It is likely to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and a big display with a high refresh rate. The Black Shark 3 5G device will arrive with better battery capacity and charging rates, as per the company’s latest poll. The brand manager has posted a poll on Weibo. He is asking users which combination with charging rates, battery capacity and discharging rates is the best for gaming devices.

The manager has given four combinations, of which 65W + 5000mAh is the correct one. The post hints that the Black Shark 3 will support 65W fast charge. The Black Shark 3 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery that will go 0-100 percent in 38 minutes. GSMArena reports that all the other three combos are of existing phones. The Huawei Mate X comes with a 55W fast charge and 4,500mAh power cell, whereas the Oppo Reno Ace has 4,000mAh battery + 65W charge.

The iQOO 3 will reportedly launch with 55W + 4,440mAh battery. As for other specifications and features, the Black Shark 3 5G will likely pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with the X55 5G modem. It is expected to have an LPDDR5 flash chip alongside UFS 3.0. It is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. As the name implies, Black Shark 3 5G will be the successor to the Black Shark 2.

At the moment, there is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3 5G. But it will undoubtedly come with specs that are an upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with a taller aspect ratio of 20:9. There is also likely to be support for 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Price 39999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,000mAh