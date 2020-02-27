Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging

The upcoming dedicated Black Shark 3 smartphone was recently confirmed by the brand to come with 65W charging. This is one of the highest fast charging speeds we have seen so far. The smartphone recently had its launch date confirmed for March 3, 2020.

The gaming smartphone was also rumored to feature a 5,000mAh battery. This, along with the 65W fast charging would have provided some impressive battery life numbers. However, it is now confirmed via an official teaser that the Black Shark 3 will feature only a 4,720mah battery.

Black Shark 3: What we know so far?

It was also recently confirmed that the phone will offer a 90Hz display along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. This figure is not just crucial for gaming but also the fastest touch on a smartphone yet. There is also a single-finger touch-response delay of 24ms. Meanwhile, multi-finger touches register in 28ms.

The gaming smartphone posted the highest ever Antutu Benchmark score yet recently at 6,20,952. The figure is a strong indicator of the unsurprising rumor that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There are also speculations of 16GB RAM on the top variant of the phone.

In terms of looks, the Black Shark 3 bears a slight resemblance to its predecessor. The rear design goes with the same pattern we saw with earlier Black Shark smartphones. It features an LED-illuminated logo along with other LED accents and what seems to be a combination of glass and aluminum.

On the front, the phone will feature a thin-bezel design instead of a fullscreen approach. This was revealed in a short teaser recently. The phone will hence have no notch or punch-hole setup. Not much apart from this is known about the gaming smartphone yet. However, we should get more details on the Black Shark 3 closer to a launch date.