Black Shark 3 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup

The Black Shark 3 smartphone will reportedly be launched on March 3, which is tomorrow. Ahead of the official unveiling, quite a few features and renders have surfaced on the web. Now, a fresh render has surfaced online, revealing what could be the design of the upcoming Black Shark 3 gaming phone. As per the image shared by Xiaomiska, the handset will feature three cameras at the back. The cameras will be placed in a triangular frame.

The rear camera setup will be assisted by an LED flash. The image also shows an “S” logo at the backside of the phone. Besides, the device is said to launch with 8GB of RAM along with Android 10 OS. Talking about the scores, the Black Shark 3 Pro seems to have scored 901 points in the single-core test, while it scored 3015 points in the multi-core test.

The upcoming Black Shark 3 Pro smartphone with model number MBU-A0 has also been certified by the Geekbench website. As per the listing, the device could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The processor seems to be clocked at 1.80GHz. However, it is unclear if the phone certified is either the 3 or 3 Pro model.

If previous rumors are to go by, the upcoming Black Shark device will come with 5G capability. The company is also collaborating with Tencent, and the smartphone is likely to be known as Tencent Black Shark 3. Wu Shimin, the founder, and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020.

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3. However, it will likely come with the specifications upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with support for a 240Hz screen refresh rate screen. At the moment, it is unknown if the company is planning to launch the device in India.