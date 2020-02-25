comscore Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC listed on Geekbench
Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC listed on Geekbench and 3C authority

As per the listing, the Black Shark 3 Pro could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with an octa-core CPU.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 6:11 PM IST
Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Black Shark has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event in China on March 3 to announce its next gaming phone. The Black Shark 3 Pro has recently been doing the rounds of leaks across the web. Now, the device has now appeared on the Geekbench and 3C listings, revealing some of its key specifications.

China’s 3C authority of database has certified two Black Shark devices with model numbers KLE-A0 and MBU-A0, which could be the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, respectively. Furthermore, this listing also detailed that the smartphones will have a 65W charger in the box.

The upcoming Black Shark 3 Pro smartphone with model number MBU-A0 has also been certified by the Geekbench website. As per the listing, the device could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The processor seems to be clocked at 1.80GHz. However, it is unclear if the phone certified is either the Black Shark 3 or 3 Pro model.

In addition, the listing also indicates 8GB of RAM along with Android 10 OS out of the box. Talking about the scores, the Black Shark 3 Pro seems to have scored 901 points in the single-core test, while it scored 3015 points in the multi-core test. These scores indicate a flagship-level smartphone with competent gaming capabilities.

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3

Black Shark 3/3 Pro Expected Specifications

If previous rumors are to go by, the upcoming Black Shark device will come with 5G capability. The company is also collaborating with Tencent, and the smartphone is likely to be known as Tencent Black Shark 3. Wu Shimin, the founder, and CEO of Black Shark, previously revealed that the company plans to launch a 5G device in 2020.

There is no clarity on the final features of the Black Shark 3. However, it will likely come with the specifications upgrade over the Black Shark 2 Pro. It could feature a larger 2K display with support for a 240Hz screen refresh rate screen. At the moment, it is unknown if the company is planning to launch the device in India.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 6:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 6:11 PM IST

