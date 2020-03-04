Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more

The Black Shark 3 series has been launched in China. The company has also launched the Pro version of the Black Shark 3 device. This gaming phone comes with a whopping 7.1-inch AMOLED display, latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and more. The Black Shark 3 Pro price starts from RMB 4,699, which is around Rs 49,520 in India. The standard version of the same phone is priced at RMB 3,499 (approx Rs 36,870).

Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro full specifications, features

The latest Black Shark 3 series features sharp geometrical curves and grooves at the back. The new gaming phones come with Tencent’s SolarCore Gaming Acceleration Engine in addition to Black Shark’s own Gaming Engine. Both the devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple rear camera setup, and special magnetic pins (capable of 18W charging). Both the models offer support for 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6. The brand has also added a special mode, which will combine both these connections to increase bandwidth.

The Black Shark 3 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It supports 24ms touch response time and a 28ms multi-finger touch response time as well for better gameplay. The Pro version, on the other hand, offers a whopping 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution. Both the gaming devices pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 flagship processor. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Unlike the standard variant, the Black Shark 3 Pro has two tactile physical buttons on the right side. The company says that each of these buttons is 21mm long and features a 1.5mm keystroke. The Pro version also has horizontal linear motors for better tactile feedback during gameplay. Excluding these gaming features, the rest of them are similar to that of the standard version.

Both the gaming phones have a special liquid “Sandwich Cooling system.” Additionally, the Black Shark 3 units feature two 100mm liquid cooling units, located on the sides of the motherboard. There is also graphite coating on the two cooling units. If you think all this will not be enough, the company is also selling a clip-on ice-cooling external fan for the devices.

The company has added a special voice control feature, which lets you initiate actions using your voice during gameplay. At the moment, it is unknown as to how many games support this feature. The latest series features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. It also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Black Shark 3 sports a 4,720mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Pro version, on the other hand, comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery with the same fast charging tech. The brand claims that the devices can be charged up to 100 percent in just 38 minutes.

Price, sale details

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of the Black Shark 3 Pro will cost RMB 4,699, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at RMB 4,999. The standard version of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,499, and the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage costs RMB 3,799. Lastly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will sell at RMB 3,999. The Black Shark 3 will go on sale on March 6, while the Pro variant will be up for grab on March 17 in China.