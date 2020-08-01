Black Shark 3S gaming phone launched: Price, specifications, and more

The Black Shark 3S has been officially launched in China. It is a sequel to the Black Shark 3, with more power and many control options that free our fingers from touching its screen. It also offers excellent features like the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 65W ultra-fast charging, USB screen mirroring, and more. Also Read - Black Shark 3S gaming phone with Snapdragon 865+ SoC could launch soon

Gaming features

The new device offers two graphics acceleration engines: Game Engine (Black Shark) and SolarCore (Tencent). This is to keep the temperatures under control with a sandwich-type liquid cooling system. The device also incorporates a screen mirroring function via USB 3.0. This function will allow users to connect it to a monitor simply by using the charging cable. The USB port also supports keyboard and mouse input.

The Black Shark 3S adds multiple control options. For example, it offers customizable motion controls. This will allow executing actions in games with a particular movement (tilt, shift, etc.). It even allows you to match actions in games with voice commands. The company is also promoting a clip that adds customizable physical triggers, giving additional options. For a more immersive gaming experience, the device offers 3D sound enhancement technology.

Black Shark 3S Specification and Features

The Black Shark 3S flaunts a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate screen, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and a touch response of just 17ms. In addition, it incorporates MEMC 3.0, which further increases the fluidity of the images. The device’s imaging parameters include ΔE 1, JNCD 0.55, and HDR10+. It also has DC Dimming and harmful blue light filter functions. The display also incorporates a system that detects pressure levels. Finally, it integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, accompanied by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage (up to 512GB). It packs a 4,720 mAh battery with support for ultra-fast 65W charging via USB-C. The device also offers support for 18W wireless charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Black Shark 3S incorporates a triple camera setup at its rear. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Black Shark 3S also runs Android 10 under the latest version of the Joy UI custom layer.

Black Shark 3S Price and Color options

In China, the Black Shark 3S is priced at RMB 3,999(Rs 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 256GB and 512GB at RMB 4,299 (Rs 46,200) and RMB 4,799 (Rs 52,000), respectively. It will be available in two color options of Skyfall Black and Crystal Blue.