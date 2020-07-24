comscore Black Shark 3S gaming phone with Snapdragon 865+ could launch soon
Black Shark 3S gaming phone with Snapdragon 865+ SoC could launch soon

Black Shark 3S gaming phone will compete against the likes of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and the Asus ROG Phone 3.

  • Updated: July 24, 2020 3:13 PM IST
It seems that we are in the month of new generation gaming phones. The Lenovo Legion Duel gaming phone and the Asus ROG Phone 3 were launched yesterday, and both models are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Now, it seems that we could soon witness the next gaming phone from Black Shark. The Xiaomi-backed company is preparing to launch the Black Shark 3S device. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou has teased the launch of a device on Weibo by saying “Lately, I feel like something big is about to happen.” While the cryptic message does not reveal anything, Weibo’s metadata confirms something, thanks to its device identifier function. The official has posted this message using the Black Shark 3S device. Also Read - Xiaomi 'Comet' prototype phone spotted online: Check details

As per Weibo, the message was posted with the name of “Tencent Black Shark 3S”. The device is yet to launch and appear in any certification listings. Hence we can assume that his post refers to this big surprise and the teasing of it. To this day, absolutely nothing is known about the specifications of this upcoming Black Shark gaming phone. However, taking into account the time of year when these leaks emerge, it is likely to have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ hardware platform inside. With this, the device will compete against the likes of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and the ASUS ROG Phone 3. Also Read - Black Shark 3 series with 5G, Snapdragon 865 SoC, voice control feature launched

The above speculation is not far-fetched, since the Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone was launched earlier this year with the Snapdragon 865+ processor. All that said, the upcoming Black Shark 3S leaks have only just begun to emerge. It is also unknown if the Black Shark 3S will receive a “Pro” version, considering that the current Black Shark 3 was also launched with a Pro version in March.

  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 3:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 24, 2020 3:13 PM IST

