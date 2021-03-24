Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro, the Xiaomi sub-brand’s latest gaming smartphones have finally been unveiled in China. These fourth-generation gaming phones bundle tons of high-end features including 144Hz refresh rate display, 120W fast charging support. The new Black Shark 4 series has been launched for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 44,000). Alongside the devices, the company has also announced a bunch of gaming accessories like the in-ear gaming headset, and Cooling Back Clip 2 Pro. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro price, availability

Talking about the base variant first, the Black Shark 4 has been launched with four storage configurations. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 2,499 (around Rs 27,700). While the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, 12GB RAM/128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,000) and CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,300) respectively. As for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM/256GB storage it costs CNY 3,299 (around Rs 36,600). Also Read - Black Shark 4 series to feature 144Hz AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling rate

The all-new Black Shark 4 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 44,400) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and 16GB RAM/512GB storage version price has been set at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 44,400) and CNY 5,299 (around Rs 58,800) respectively. Both devices are available for pre-order in Black Shark’s official e-store and will go on sale from March 25. Also Read - Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 12GB RAM spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Black Shark 4 Pro features, specifications

The new Black Shark gaming phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch-sampling rate. The phone flaunts a minimal-bezel display with a small cut-out at the center for accommodating the selfie camera. In terms of internal hardware, the Black Shark 4 Pro equips the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also gets an SSD for enhanced performance. Thankfully, the phone retains the 3.5mm audio jack, and features dual speakers. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 120W fast charge technology.

The new Black Shark phone weighs 220 grams and measures 163.83×76.35×9.9mm. Sensors on board include- accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Black Shark 4 features, specifications

Black Shark 4 shares a similar screen size and battery backup as the Pro variant. However, the phone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone measures a dimension of 163.83×76.35×9.9mm and weighs 210grams.

Both smartphones have motorised physical triggers that flush in the phone but pop up when activated. The devices are 5G-ready and get dedicated gaming mode ‘Shark Space.’ Xiaomi has implemented a triple camera setup on both Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. The Black Shark 4 Pro sports a 64-megapixel triple (8MP+5MP) rear camera setup, and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. Meanwhile, the Black Shark 4 gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the software front, the phones get JoyUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has launched a few gaming accessories as well that include- Black Shark Cooling Back Clip 2 Pro, Black Shark 3.5mm in-ear gaming earphones for a starting price of CNY 149 (Rs 1,600).