BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

It looks like a new BlackBerry-branded smartphone is set to make its way to the market in the near future. According to reports, the device is likely to be under the codename “Adula”, and there is no additional detail available at the time. The codename for the device was spotted inside the latest build of the BlackBerry DTEK app. According to the information, the upcoming device is likely to come with model number BBI100. It is likely that TCL may be working on the smartphone as the codename for the device was spotted in the DTEK app.

The codename for the upcoming device was spotted by a forum member on CrackBerry forums, and then later reported by GizChina. The report also noted that there was no clarity on what the smartphone may be. The Editor in Chief for the forum went on to add that device may not be a new one and instead belonging to someone in the location called Adula.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The user also pointed out that Adula may not necessarily mean a BlackBerry-branded smartphone. Another forum member pointed out that this could be the long-rumored smartphone with the code name ‘Aurora 2’. The report also noted that ‘Aurora 2’ may be running a “special BBM Emtek” along with “preloaded bloatware including the in-app optional packs”.

According to the post, it is likely that the device may come with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Rumors about this device come months after the company launched its BlackBerry Key2 LE. There is no clarity on if or when the company is planning to launch the new device. This new information comes weeks before the scheduled Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.