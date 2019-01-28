comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works
News

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

News

According to the post, it is likely that the rumored device may come with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 5:03 PM IST
blackberry key2 le ifa 2018

It looks like a new BlackBerry-branded smartphone is set to make its way to the market in the near future. According to reports, the device is likely to be under the codename “Adula”, and there is no additional detail available at the time. The codename for the device was spotted inside the latest build of the BlackBerry DTEK app. According to the information, the upcoming device is likely to come with model number BBI100. It is likely that TCL may be working on the smartphone as the codename for the device was spotted in the DTEK app.

The codename for the upcoming device was spotted by a forum member on CrackBerry forums, and then later reported by GizChina. The report also noted that there was no clarity on what the smartphone may be. The Editor in Chief for the forum went on to add that device may not be a new one and instead belonging to someone in the location called Adula.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The user also pointed out that Adula may not necessarily mean a BlackBerry-branded smartphone. Another forum member pointed out that this could be the long-rumored smartphone with the code name ‘Aurora 2’. The report also noted that ‘Aurora 2’ may be running a “special BBM Emtek” along with “preloaded bloatware including the in-app optional packs”.

BlackBerry Key2 LE Review: Qwerty becomes affordable

Also Read

BlackBerry Key2 LE Review: Qwerty becomes affordable

According to the post, it is likely that the device may come with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Rumors about this device come months after the company launched its BlackBerry Key2 LE. There is no clarity on if or when the company is planning to launch the new device. This new information comes weeks before the scheduled Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

You Might be Interested

BlackBerry Key2 LE

BlackBerry Key2 LE

29990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms
thumb-img
News
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
thumb-img
News
JioRail app launched for JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

Android Q release: A look at top features expected

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

News

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works
Android Q release: A look at top features expected

News

Android Q release: A look at top features expected
Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report

News

Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report
Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets

News

Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets

हिंदी समाचार

GOQii का Run GPS फिटनेस ट्रैकर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

रिलायंस ने की JioRail ऐप लॉन्च, अब जियोफोन और जियोफोन 2 से कर सकेंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक और PNR स्टेटस चेक

जल्द ही आप Windows XP में नहीं कर पाएंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक, जानें क्यों?

शाओमी की Mi Days सेल हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB स्टोरेज के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works
News
BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works
Android Q release: A look at top features expected

News

Android Q release: A look at top features expected
Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging

News

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

News

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price