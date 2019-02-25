comscore
  • Home
  • BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features
News

BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features

TCL has launched a new special edition of its BlackBerry Key2 in red color. It was originally launched in one silver-black color.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 1:44 PM IST
blackberry-key2-red-edition-mwc-2019

TCL, the company that manages Alcatel and BlackBerry brands, has launched a new special edition of Blackberry Key2. The smartphone was seen in red color at the ongoing MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The new color looks very similar to the BlackBerry Key2 LE “Atomic” Red variant, which has a red frame and red accents for the keyboard.

The BlackBerry Key2 was launched last year globally including in India. The QWERTY and touch flagship smartphone from Blackberry is available across channels including Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 42,990. Until now, it only came in black-silver color combination. The new BlackBerry Key2 ‘Red Edition’ runs Android Oreo 8.1 operating system, and includes support for Google Lens and Google Pay.

This special edition also features new Hub+ software that includes an added Action bar in the Hub+ application base, allowing users to quickly access primary features such as search, sort and compose. The phone has exactly the same design as the original Key2 except for this color change. However, there is an increase in internal storage, which has gone up from 64GB to 128GB.

The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks for a price of $749 (Rs 54,000 approximately), and will also include special edition earphone in Red.

BlackBerry Key2 specifications and features

Under the stylish design, the BlackBerry Key2 features a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage can be further expanded to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also features a 4.5-inch (1620×1080 pixels) display, which features an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In terms of photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back that comprises of two 12-megapixel sensors working side-by-side. The camera comes with a portrait mode and can offer 2x lossless zoom. There is also an 8-megapixel snapper upfront for taking selfies. On the software side of things, the Key2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

You Might be Interested

BlackBerry KEY2

BlackBerry KEY2

42990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 1:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
thumb-img
News
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

News

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

News

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals
Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14

News

Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

News

Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2019: Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L और Alcatel 1S स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च

BSNL ने 666 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, रिचार्ज से पहले जान लें ऑफर

MWC 2019: LG ने लॉन्च किया दो स्क्रीन वाला LG V50 ThinQ 5G स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आसुस Zenfone 6 बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ 14 मई को होगा लॉन्च!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी ऑनर Band 4 Running की सेल, 21 दिनों तक चलती है बैटरी

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
News
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

News

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

News

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel