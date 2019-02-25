BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features

TCL, the company that manages Alcatel and BlackBerry brands, has launched a new special edition of Blackberry Key2. The smartphone was seen in red color at the ongoing MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The new color looks very similar to the BlackBerry Key2 LE “Atomic” Red variant, which has a red frame and red accents for the keyboard.

The BlackBerry Key2 was launched last year globally including in India. The QWERTY and touch flagship smartphone from Blackberry is available across channels including Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 42,990. Until now, it only came in black-silver color combination. The new BlackBerry Key2 ‘Red Edition’ runs Android Oreo 8.1 operating system, and includes support for Google Lens and Google Pay.

This special edition also features new Hub+ software that includes an added Action bar in the Hub+ application base, allowing users to quickly access primary features such as search, sort and compose. The phone has exactly the same design as the original Key2 except for this color change. However, there is an increase in internal storage, which has gone up from 64GB to 128GB.

The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks for a price of $749 (Rs 54,000 approximately), and will also include special edition earphone in Red.

BlackBerry Key2 specifications and features

Under the stylish design, the BlackBerry Key2 features a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage can be further expanded to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also features a 4.5-inch (1620×1080 pixels) display, which features an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In terms of photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back that comprises of two 12-megapixel sensors working side-by-side. The camera comes with a portrait mode and can offer 2x lossless zoom. There is also an 8-megapixel snapper upfront for taking selfies. On the software side of things, the Key2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.