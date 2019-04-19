BlackBerry Messenger to shut down soon as the world doesn’t really need pins

BlackBerry Messenger, or more commonly known as BBM, is all set to close its doors for its users. According to the company, the messaging service that was considered “the thing” back when BlackBerry ruled is set to shut down on May 31, 2019. The announcement notes that it comes three years after Indonesia-based Emtek Group acquired the license for BBM “to reinvigorate” the service. It is worth noting that the announcement for the shutdown comes three years before the original six-year licensing deal was set to expire.

The company says that despite the work put in to improve BBM, users seem to have moved on to other chat platforms. This made it difficult for new users to sign up for the service because their friends and family members were already present. As part of a detailed FAQ, the company clarified that everything related to BBM including the purchased stickers, BBMoji, BBM Services, and “Rewards and Value” points, data including photos, videos, and files will cease to exist after the service is shut down. Though, users can redeem their “Rewards and Value” points that they have earned on BBM by May 20, 2019.

The company is currently allowing its users to download a copy of the data stored on BBM servers directly from the app. However, users will not be able to export their contacts and feed from the BBM app. One thing that will be saved is the DANA balance of users. To use whatever DANA balance users have along with their BBM account, they can use that after the service shuts down with the help of the dedicated DANA app on iOS and Android.

This announcement for the shut down of BBM comes about six years after BlackBerry launched the messaging service on iOS and Android back in 2013. Moving into a cross-platform world was a major move for BlackBerry and BBM as earlier BBM was exclusive for BlackBerry devices. That exclusivity and the famed security was the primary reason for most users to buy BlackBerry devices back in the day.