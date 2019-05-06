comscore
Blaupunkt BH01 affordable wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,699

The Blaupunkt BH01 wireless headphone offer an on-ear foldable design for easy storage and can easily slip the headphone in tiny bag. These come with padded ear cups and padded headband for a good cushioning.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 8:05 PM IST
Blaupunkt-BH01-wireless-headphones-india-launch

Blaupunkt has launched its affordable wireless in India today called the Blaupunkt BH01. These wireless headphones have been priced at Rs 1,699, although Amazon India is already selling it at as low as Rs 1,299. The Blaupunkt BH01 wireless headphone offer an on-ear foldable design for easy storage and can easily slip the headphone in tiny bag. These come with padded ear cups and padded headband for a good cushioning.

“Blaupunkt in India has already become leaders in the range of home audio products. Blaupunkt with its century-old legacy of impeccable innovation and 20+ years of experience in Indian audio products segment. It aims to raise the bar in India market and meet consumer demands with its latest edition BHO1 in the Indian market,” said, Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Blaupunkt.

In terms of specifications, the Blaupunkt BH01 wireless headphones come with a 40mm Large Aperture Driver, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, control buttons and a built-in mic. These offer a 300mAh battery which claims to offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, there is a socket for 3.5mm audio cable connection, so you can use it as wired headphones as well.

The company notes that Blaupunkt BH01 comes with an ‘Equalizer Mode’ which will allow you to toggle between the regular Music Mode and Turbo Bass Mode. There is a ‘Dual Pairing’ feature onboard which allows you to connect with two devices at once without the need to disconnect Bluetooth from their primary device and for quick switching between audio sources.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

The Germany-based consumer lifestyle and technology brand recently launched its first truly wireless earphones, the Blaupunkt BTW01 in India as well. These are priced at Rs 5,999. Blaupunkt aslo has a SBWL-01 soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital tuning. It is priced at Rs 13,990.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 8:05 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के साथ Bullets Wireless 2 भी होंगे लॉन्च

ताइवान का युवक गलती से निगल गया Apple AirPod, जानें उसके बाद क्या हुआ

Hike ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग के विकास के लिए IIIT-Delhi के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Google Pixel 3a XL की भारतीय कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, 8 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite स्मार्टफोन में होगा Snapdragon 700 सीरीज का चिपसेट

