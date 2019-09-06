Blaupunkt has launched two new Gen Z series TVs in India. These include a 43-inch Gen Z TV and a 49-inch Gen Z TV. The televisions are available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. While the Blaupunkt 43-inch Gen Z TV is priced at Rs 19,999, the 49-inch Gen Z cost Rs 24, 999 in the country. Here’s everything you need to know about this TV.

The new Gen Z Series televisions come with 1920 x 1080 screen resolution and 30W in-built speakers. The company says that the “Gen Z series has been made keeping in mind the millennials and Gen Z users, and offers more than mere entertainment viewing.” The TVs offer support for wireless connectivity as well as Miracast feature.

There is also a Blaupunkt TV Care app that users use to address any queries. The Android TVs also support apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Youtube, Amazon Prime and Spotify. Besides, last month, Blaupunkt launched its QLED Smart TV in the country. The company’s QLED TV comes in 55-inch screen size and supports 4K Ultra HD resolution. QLED relies on quantum dot display, which uses quantum dots and semiconductor nanocrystals to produce red, green and blue light. One of the advantages is that light is produced directly in each pixel.

This Android TV comes with a price label of Rs 59,999 in the country. In terms of features, the Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has sound output equivalent to 20 Watts with support for Dolby Digital and DTS Surround Sound experience. The smart TV features include hybrid launcher and smart remote with voice support. It runs Android 7.0 and supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. It has a metallic frame, and is available in 1GB RAM option. The TV is powered by a quad-core Mali graphics processor.