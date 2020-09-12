comscore Bluetooth devices have a new security issue | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • New Bluetooth vulnerability poses risk to millions of devices
News

New Bluetooth vulnerability poses risk to millions of devices

News

Bluetooth is used to transfer data between two devices wirelessly, and also to connect with audio gear.

  • Published: September 12, 2020 1:31 PM IST
Bluetooth-Photo-Share-app-logo-itunes

Bluetooth is a crucial part of our device usage these days. It helps you connect devices wirelessly and transfer data between two devices. But this week, a new worrying report from CNET suggests millions of Bluetooth-supported devices are vulnerable to attacks. The organisation behind the technology has talked about BLURtooth, which is a new vulnerability affecting devices. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

Because of this issue, it says, attackers can access the security keys between two Bluetooth devices. And by doing that, they will be able to connect with any Bluetooth device in their vicinity. The issue was reported in the Cross-Transport Key Derivation (CTKD). This component is responsible for setting up authentication keys while pairing two devices. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Using this, devices can decide which Bluetooth standard they want to connect with. But because of BLURtooth, attackers can exploit the issue to take control of the CTKD. They can also overwrite the authentication keys to weaken the encryption between the devices. This way, attackers can not only push malicious data through Bluetooth to the targeted devices. They can also access the data made available through the transmission. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi eBook reader passes Bluetooth certifications

So, who’s affected by this new vulnerability. The report says all devices supporting Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 standard are in danger. While the 5.1 standard has a safety mechanism built-in to fight this vulnerability. The concerning part is, manufacturers are yet to inform the users about this issue. And because of this, a patch to fix the issue is yet to be rolled out. We’re hoping that is done by the OEMs right away.

Bluetooth connectivity issue hits OnePlus Nord

Many users have talked about issues with Bluetooth connectivity on the Nord. Apparently, the phone disconnects from paired device without any warning. They also mentioned the device is picking unstable connection. They have mentioned that connection with wireless headphone or another phone barely lasts for few minutes.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

Because of which, they are not able to listen to music or transfer file between devices. Thankfully, OnePlus rolled out a new update to fix the issue in quick time. The new update offers security patch for Android and fixes the Bluetooth pairing issue.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 12, 2020 1:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
News
Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

News

Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

News

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison
Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000
Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details

News

Oppo Enco W51 goes on open sale from today; check details
Best Quad Camera Phone under 50000

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 50000

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air भारत में 5 कैमरा के साथ 14 सितंबर को 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review: 10 हजार रुपये में मिल रहा बेहतरीन कैमरा फोन, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro का ऑफिशियल रेंडर आया सामने, 108MP कैमरा कंफर्म, कीमत का भी खुलासा

अगस्त में टेलिकॉम कंपनियों ने किया निराश, जुलाई के मुकाबले मिली कम डाटा स्पीड

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy Fold से कम है कीमत

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
News
Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues
Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro
Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report
Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

News

Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers