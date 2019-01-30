Bluetooth 5.1 will have advanced device direction support, location accuracy of up to 1cm

When it comes to smartphone launches, manufacturers tend to brag about a lot of features about their shiny new devices come with, including everything from bezel-less displays to oodles of RAM. However, not all of these features are talked about or advertised as much as they should, probably because just about every smartphone is expected to have them. One such feature is Bluetooth.

During the early days of the development of mobile technology, Bluetooth used to be a ‘premium’ feature reserved only for high-end mobile phones. However, rapid ongoing advances have changed that, and this wireless communication standard can now be found on all smartphones, even entry-level ones. An essential component of other electronic gadgets like tablets and laptops, Bluetooth is primarily used for wireless file transfers and connecting accessories like headphones. The current version is Bluetooth 5.0, and it’s already great when it comes to features like range of connectivity and transfer speeds. However, it seems the next version is going to pack in some major improvements.

According to the information released by Bluetooth SIG, the industry consortium that oversees the development and management of Bluetooth standards, the upcoming Bluetooth 5.1 will come with advanced location service technology. This will allow devices to determine the direction of incoming Bluetooth signal, enabling development of proximity solutions that can understand the device’s direction as well. It will also facilitate development of Bluetooth-based positioning systems with location accuracy of up to 1cm.

“Location services is one of the fastest growing solution areas for Bluetooth technology, and is forecasted to reach over 400 million products per year by 2022. This is great traction and the Bluetooth community continues to seek ways to further grow this market with technology enhancements that better address market needs, demonstrating the community’s commitment to driving innovation and enriching the technology experience of users worldwide,” Mark Powell, Executive Director of Bluetooth SIG was quoted as saying in the group’s official release.