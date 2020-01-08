comscore Bluetooth LE revolutionary update launched at CES 2020 | BGR India
Bluetooth LE: Here’s how Bluetooth’s revolutionary update will change your audio experience forever

The new update will not just make headphones sound better, but also change the way Bluetooth devices are used across the world.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 6:58 PM IST
Bluetooth LE

Picture: Pixabay

Two decades after its invention, Bluetooth technology has seen its biggest update ever. The companies that together form the wireless communication technology standards recently introduced Bluetooth LE at CES 2020. The upgrade will soon replace the ‘classic’ Bluetooth technology we’ve been using for the last 20 years.

Don’t get us wrong, Bluetooth has been continuously updated through the years. From the first working connection to Bluetooth 4.0 and the latest Bluetooth 5.0, the technology has improved by leaps and bounds. However, at its core, Bluetooth has always used the classic audio signal to transmit information between devices.

Bluetooth LE: What’s new?

The new Bluetooth LE will replace this with a new audio signal. The upgrade will allow high quality audio, the ability to stream audio to multiple pieces of technology, and hearing aid improvements. The new update will allow multi-streaming audio. Hence, many people will be able to listen to the same audio source at once.

Further, Bluetooth LE will enable people to ‘broadcast’ signals in a public place to everyone within the range. For instance, the same song or podcast could be beamed to everyone within a mall or concert hall. The idea is similar to a music sharing option that Cupertino-based Apple launched last year.

Bluetooth LE will also bring better audio support for hearing aids. This will bring all the various Bluetooth LE benefits to people with hearing difficulties. The update will enable the development of Bluetooth hearing aids that bring all the benefits of Bluetooth audio to the growing number of people with hearing loss,” said the company in a press release.

However, note that your old devices will not support the new technology. Bluetooth LE is not a software update and requires newer hardware to function. You will soon see these updates out in the market later this year. As for your favorite old wireless headphones or neckbands, they will still continue to work. But the end for older wireless devices has begun with Bluetooth LE.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 6:58 PM IST

