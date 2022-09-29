BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched
BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. Only a limited number of this special BMW M8 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ are being offered by BMW M GmBH.
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition Engine
The BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition continues to be powered by the same 625hp, 750Nm, 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the standard car. Paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the special edition M8 can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.2 seconds.