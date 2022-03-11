comscore BMW, Qualcomm partners with Arriver to develop self-driving technology
BMW partners with Qualcomm, Arriver to develop self-driving tech

The efforts will focus on creating a scalable platform for Automated Driving. This tech will be based on a common reference architecture, sensor-set specifications, and safety requirements

BMW Qualcomm and Arriver have partnered to develop self driving tech

Last year, BMW and Qualcomm had announced that they have partnered together to develop self-driving technology. Now the companies have announced another partner Arriver Software AB that will be a part of the development process of Automated Driving technologies. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

The companies signed an agreement for strategic cooperation, which will focus on joint development of next-generation AD technologies ranging from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems to Level 3 High Automated Driving functionalities. Also Read - What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

The co-development of software functions is based on the current BMW Automated Driving software stack first launched with the BMW iX in 2021, which will be further extended in the next generation through this cooperation. Also Read - WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits

In November 2021, the companies announced that BMW’s next-generation Automated Driving System will be ported on the Snapdragon Ride Vision system-on-chip (SoC) including Arriver Computer Vision and the Snapdragon Ride Platform’s compute SoC controllers managed by Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services platform.

According to a joint statement from the companies, the efforts will focus on creating a scalable platform for Automated Driving. This tech will be based on a common reference architecture, sensor-set specifications, and safety requirements with joint development, toolchain, and a data center for storage, reprocessing, and simulation.

The cooperation will see more than 1,400 specialists working together in locations worldwide, including Germany, USA, Sweden, China, Romania, and the BMW AD Test Center in Czech Republic.

Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience, BMW Group, said, “This joint software development is an important milestone for the BMW Group with regards to our next generation Automated Driving platform. To enable sophisticated and safe functionalities in a vehicle you need state-of-the art software in all components of the digital value chain. This forms the backbone for intelligent driver assistance systems. The BMW Group is excited to further extend our partnership with global technology leaders Qualcomm Technologies and Arriver to include a long-lasting strategic co-development cooperation in order to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to our customers.”

“We are proud of this long-term cooperation with the BMW Group and Arriver which focuses on co-development and deployment of Automated Driving systems from NCAP to Level 3 customer functionality in BMW upcoming series production vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and General Manager Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Duggal further said, ”Building on already commercialized stack components from BMW Group and Arriver, this cooperation will position us to extend BMW Automated Drive software to the Snapdragon Ride platform, and expand the accessibility of safer self-driving technologies to other automakers and Tier-1s in an open, flexible and scalable deployment framework. We believe Snapdragon Ride will create significant economies of scale and time-to-market benefits across the automotive industry with the launch of the automated driving software globally in BMW’s series production vehicles, which have always been an exemplar of the highest quality, performance and safety standards in modern day automobiles.”

“We are pleased that Arriver’s Vision Perception and market proven NCAP features will be combined with the BMW Automated Driving software stack. Joining forces with Qualcomm Technologies and BMW Group Arriver’s team will co-develop the next generation of open and scalable Drive Policy with world-class feature solutions and performance. This co-developed product will be offered to our customers globally. This cooperation is a key milestone for Arriver and a proof point of the rich competence of our teams through years of experience in ADAS & safety,” said Giuseppe Rosso, President and Managing Director, Arriver.

  Published Date: March 11, 2022 6:56 PM IST

BMW partners with Qualcomm, Arriver to develop self-driving tech

