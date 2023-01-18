Bmw X7 Facelift Launched In India Priced At Rs 1 22 Crore

The new 2023 BMW X7 facelift has been launched in India. The new BMW X7 facelift is offered in two variants with petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant (xDrive40i) has been priced at Rs 1.22 crore, the diesel variant (xDrive40d) will retail at Rs 1.25 crore. Bookings of the BMW X7 facelift have already opened at BMW dealerships across the country and the deliveries of the car are expected to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2023. BMW X7 facelift SUV comes powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine for X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively. Also Read - Google’s Stadia Controller gets Bluetooth Mode: How to enable it

BMW X7 Facelift Features

The 2023 BMW X7 comes with the freestanding BMW Curved Display. It consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the iDrive 8 operating system. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, adaptive air suspension, head-up display, ADAS and more. It also comes with heated and cooled seats as well as cup holders, a 1,475W Bowers & Wilkins-sourced music system, and a BMW digital key.

BMW X7 Facelift Design

The BMW X7 facelift receives updates in the form of split headlamps and a new bumper on the fascia, new 21-inch alloy wheels, sleeker LED taillights, and a redesigned rear bumper.

BMW X7 Facelift Engine

The X7 is available with two engine options equipped with mild-hybrid tech. The 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine produces 375 BHP @ 5,200-6,250 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1,850-5,000 rpm, while the 3.0-litre diesel unit puts out 335 BHP @ 4,400 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.