Homegrown audio brand, boAt has partnered with Dolby to launch its new AAVANTE Bar 4000DA soundbar in India. This is the company's most expensive offering till date and is its first soundbar to come with Dolby Atmos 3D. The Audio bar comes with 200W speakers with a total of seven drivers.

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Price in India

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 14,999 and will be made available via Flipkart and the company's official website at February 20. Currently, boAt's website shows the device listed at Rs 24,990, which could be the final retail price that kicks in after the introductory period is over.

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA: Specifications

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA comes with a 2.1.2 soundbar and subwoofer configuration. The wired subwoofer has an output of 60W. The device uses seven Digital Audio Power Amplifier drivers, which include four 2.25-inch drivers, two 2-inch drivers and one 6.5-inch driver. These drivers have an output of 30W, 10W and 60W, respectively. The soundbar features a frequency response range of 80Hz to 20,000Hz.

The bar comes integrated with Dolby Atmos 3D sound technology, with which the company claims the users will be able to get an immersive listening experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-A, optical port and HDMI with Audio Return Channel (ARC) feature. It is wall mountable and has a size of 960x74x94mm, whereas, the subwoofer measures 367x314x190mm.

The soundbar comes bundled with a master remote control, with which the users can pair Bluetooth devices, mute, unmute, play, pause, adjust bass, adjust treble, adjust volume and change tracks along with other controls.

“The ongoing pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and television has become central to entertainment. It has not only introduced the concept of work from home but also Cinema & Stadium at home. The new AAVANTE Bar 4000DA soundbar with Dolby Atmos is in line with that trend & takes the TV viewing experience to the next level,” said boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta.