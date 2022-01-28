boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

Audio company Boat has launched its great earbuds Airdopes 111, in the Indian market. Its price is less than 1500 rupees. It has support for Google Assistant and Siri. Apart from this, Boat Airdrops 111 will get a strong battery with touch control.

Price

The new Airdopes 111 earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499. However, the earbuds are available for Rs 1,299, and you can buy them in four colors, including Ocean Blue, Sand Pearl, Carbon Black, and Snow White. They will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website.

Specifications

The Boat Airdopes 111 TWS earbuds come with 13mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.1. It features IWP technology for seamless connectivity between the earbuds and the device, which automatically connects the earbuds to the device when they are taken out of the case. It also comes with an in-built microphone for a clear voice on calls. In addition, it supports quick response touch controls that allow users to control music and calls with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Talking about the battery life, the Boat Airdopes 111 gets up to 28 hours of battery life on a single full charge. For charging, you get support for the Type-C port, which supports quick charging ASAP and gives 45 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.