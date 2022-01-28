comscore boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life
News

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life

News

The new Airdopes 111 earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499. However, the earbuds are available for Rs 1,299, and you can buy them in four colors, including Ocean Blue, Sand Pearl, Carbon Black, and Snow White. They will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website.

Boat Airdopes 111

Audio company Boat has launched its great earbuds Airdopes 111, in the Indian market. Its price is less than 1500 rupees. It has support for Google Assistant and Siri. Apart from this, Boat Airdrops 111 will get a strong battery with touch control.

Price

The new Airdopes 111 earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499. However, the earbuds are available for Rs 1,299, and you can buy them in four colors, including Ocean Blue, Sand Pearl, Carbon Black, and Snow White. They will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website.

Specifications

The Boat Airdopes 111 TWS earbuds come with 13mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.1. It features IWP technology for seamless connectivity between the earbuds and the device, which automatically connects the earbuds to the device when they are taken out of the case. It also comes with an in-built microphone for a clear voice on calls. In addition, it supports quick response touch controls that allow users to control music and calls with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

An in-built microphone facility has been provided for a clear and clear voice. In addition, it supports quick response touch controls that allow users to control music and calls with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Talking about the battery life, the Boat Airdopes 111 gets up to 28 hours of battery life on a single full charge. For charging, you get support for the Type-C port, which supports quick charging ASAP and gives 45 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Apps
Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

News

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

News

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

News

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

News

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

News

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL Republic Day Offer अब 31 जनवरी तक, मिलेगी 440 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Apple iPhone 14 में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, बिना फिजिकल SIM कार्ड सपोर्ट के हो सकता है लॉन्च

Garena Free Fire की 5 लोकप्रिय और मजेदार पेट स्किन, गेम जीतने में करेंगी मदद

Battlegrounds Mobile India से हटा दिए गए ये दो इवेंट, जानें बचे हुए टोकन को कब तक कर सकते हैं एक्सचेंज

Tata Sky बना Tata Play, DTH के साथ मिलेगा Netflix का एक्सेस

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Apps
Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

News

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves
Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

News

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on
boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications

News

boAt Airdopes 111 launched in India with 28-hours battery life: Check price, features, specifications
India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

News

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers