boAt Airdopes 201 true wireless earbuds with 9 hours battery launched: Price, Features

The boAt Airdopes 201 support Bluetooth 5.0, gesture control and are available in a budget price point.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 12:18 PM IST
True wireless hearables are becoming a popular segment in the audio industry. The budget devices, in particular, are gaining a lot of traction in the market. In order to capitalize, boAt lifestyle has introduced a new true wireless earbuds in India. Called Airdopes 201 portable True Wireless Earbuds, the new earbuds is aimed at the youth consumer base. The company says the new Airdopes category is for the carefree wirefree generation. The Airdopes 201 comes with a sleek design and is lightweight. It also comes with an affordable price point.

boAt Airdopes 201 launched in India

“boAt Airdopes 201 portable True Wireless Earbuds offers Technology, Style and Convenience – all in one design. The Airdopes 201 keep you moving with your favorite tunes slipping into the serenity of Nirvana,” said Raymond Li, Product head. “The product is for those who want superior sound and connectivity from truly wireless earbuds for everyday use – with rock solid connectivity and high battery life,” Li added.

The Airdopes 201 from boAt supports Bluetooth 5.0, offering a stable connectivity and improved range. The true wireless earbuds come with a 470mAh charging case allowing for a total of 9 hours of playback time. The company says that each earbud works for three hours on a single charge. It also comes with capacitive touch controls that allow users to pick tracks and answer calls with zero hindrance. The true wireless earbuds are also IPX 4 sweat and waterproof.

The boAt Airdopes 201 is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. The product comes with a one year warranty and is available via Amazon India. boAt is one of the most popular brand in India’s audio market. After success in wireless over-the-ear and neckband style designs, the company is entering the true wireless segment. The new Airdopes 201 joins the Airdopes 311 V2 available in the market for Rs 2,999. The new wireless earbud will compete with offering from brands like Noise, Fingers and Gizmore.

