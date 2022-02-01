comscore boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones launched: Price in India, features
boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones launched: Price in India, features

The audio gear primarily designed for gamers feature 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual channel surround sound support.

boAt, the domestic brand has added a new gaming headphone to the Immortal gaming audio series. The company has launched the boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones. Also Read - Boat Watch Iris with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery life launched in India

boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones price, features

The new boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones join the company’s Immortal series that include Immortal 1000D, Immortal 1300, and Immortal 200 headphones. The new headphones price in India is set at Rs 2,499. The audio gear primarily designed for gamers feature 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual channel surround sound support. Also Read - Indian brand boAt dominates TWS earbuds market with 35.8 percent share in Q3 2021

The headphones feature a braided cable which is durable. It has an in-line remote control that allows adjusting audio, mic, and RGB LED modes. boAt has offered a sole red and black colour option for the Immortal 700 with a circular RGB LED. The headphones have a soft and comfy earmuff that is claimed to minimise sweat and offers a comfortable fit for extended usage. Also Read - Top 5 bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

The Immortal 700 also comes with an adjustable mic with its ENx technology that assures a good voice quality. Users can customise the audio via the boAt Plugin Labz application. As for connectivity, the company has implemented a single USB option.

Talking about availability, the boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphone is currently available on the leading e-retail website Amazon India. As mentioned earlier, it will be available in a single red and black colour option.

  Published Date: February 1, 2022 5:21 PM IST

